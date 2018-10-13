Slipping into a good pair of comfortable pants is the equivalent of eating a chocolate sundae: Every minute you spend wearing them is glorious and better than the last. But when you're pregnant, the best maternity pants have to be comfortable.

Once you start shopping in the maternity section, you quickly realize you can score maternity pants in a wide range of styles, sizes, and fabrics. Generally speaking, most will have some type of elasticized waistband that expands to accommodate your growing bump — and a great majority are also designed with stretch belly panels that can be worn over, under, or directly on top of your bump. You should even be able to wear them up to one month after your delivery, and trust me, they'll come in handy during those postpartum stages, too.

The biggest thing you'll want to pay attention to is fabric. Corduroy maternity pants that keep you warm and toasty if you're pregnant in the winter aren't going to be of much use when you're eight months pregnant in July and could really use a moisture-wicking, breathable pair of cotton lounge pants.

There's no doubt about it: Pregnancy sometimes requires a few wardrobe tweaks, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style for functionality. While you're stocking up on great nursing bras and trendy baby products on Amazon, don't forget about these maternity pants. They'll take you from lounging around your house to your Monday morning work meeting... comfortably.

The Best Maternity Lounge Pants Beachcoco Maternity Wide Pants $17 Amazon See On Amazon Beachcoco's maternity pants are the perfect wide-leg maternity pants for lounging comfortably, thanks to an adjustable waistband that can be worn folded over or under your bump, depending on what you prefer. The casual pants are made from rayon and spandex, so they're lighter and less breathable than cotton — but with a flowy feel. They come in a few different colors including black (pictured), navy, and burgundy and, for a money-saving option, are also available in packs of two or four. Reviewers say they're super soft, to boot. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large Plus

Zeta Ville Pregnancy Trousers $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer lounge pants that have a fitted cuff, in jogger sweatpants style, these from Zeta Ville are stretchy, slouchy, and really comfortable. They have a low-rise waistband that gives your bump plenty of space to grow in addition to sweet side pockets, a baggy leg, and multiple color options like the pictured gray and black. The one downside is that sizing is limited in this style. Available sizes: 4 - 14

The Best Maternity Pants For Work Three Seasons Maternity Dress Pant $42 Amazon See On Amazon These maternity work pants feature a straight leg with front and back pleats that maintain a professional look, while their stretchy spandex, rayon, and polyester blend ensures maximum comfort. They have back welt pockets, a wide waistband with an adjustable tab, and are meant to be worn on or slightly below your bump. Even though the Three Seasons pants fit loosely around the butt and legs, reviewers warn that they run small and advise sizing up for the most comfortable fit around your waist. As far as color options go, you're limited to the gray shade above, which may or may not be a con. Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large

Motherhood Maternity Flare Leg Pants $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you're petite, it can be difficult to find maternity work pants that aren't too long, and, with a 29.5-inch inseam, these flared trousers will fit beautifully. They have a pull-on closure and a seamless stretch maternity panel that glides on over your bump. Crafted from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, they're machine-washable and available in black or gray. Want a skinny option? The ankle-length pair, below, will work equally well for petite frames, as its inseam is even shorter. Available Sizes: Petite X-Small - Petite X-Large

Motherhood Maternity Skinny Pant $40 Amazon See On Amazon Boasting a 29-inch inseam, this super popular pair of skinny maternity work pants stops right at the ankle and features a secret belly panel to keep your bump comfortable and covered. The sleek pants feature non-functioning front pockets and come in a variety of sizes and colors: black (a true staple), navy, khaki, white, and a fun polka dot print. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

The Best Pants For Winter Pregnancies Jessica Simpson Secret Fit Belly Corduroy Maternity Pants $25 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your bump warm and your legs free from the winter chill with these Jessica Simpson's maternity corduroy pants, which are cut slim through the hips and legs and provide an amazing amount of insulation for maximum comfort. With a 29-inch inseam, these particular pants stop at the ankle and also have a secret fit belly panel that stretches to accommodate your growing bump. They've got cute back pockets and come in three must-have colors: pink, gray, and navy. Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large