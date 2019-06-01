The Best Toddler Tableware for Your Modern, Minimalist Style
If you're tired of brightly-colored plastic spoons and bowls covered with the characters from Paw Patrol messing with your home decor, don't fret: As it turns out, there are plenty of toddler tableware options to fit your modern, minimalist aesthetic. Say goodbye to Chase and Zuma and Rubble clogging up the dishwasher (sorry guys, we love you, but... ), because design-savvy moms and dads are done with the kid stuff, according to experts.
It's not just sporks and place mats, either. It's a shift towards a more minimalist lifestyle overall, according to Psych Bites. And this trend has had a fairly significant impact on the interior design world as well, says Home Polish. Overly-decorated rooms and accent pieces everywhere have given way to living spaces that lack clutter, pieces that are simple, functional and multi-purpose. Color schemes are clean and monochromatic. Understandably, tableware that will carry your child past the stage of Sesame Street makes sense for a minimalist lifestyle, and is more in line with what's currently in style, too. Not to mention, many of the pieces on this list are created with sustainable resources and ethically made; another plus for millennial parents gravitating towards a no-waste way of life.
1. Miniware Set
Mini Hipster Eating Master Set
$65
Miniware
The Mini Hipster "Eating Master" set by Miniware comes with three dishes and two suction feet designed to help toddlers develop their dining skills by reducing mess and knock-over accidents. So genius! The suction feet are removable, too, once your little one has the hang of things. Miniware also scores points for being made from all-natural, earth-friendly materials.
2. Avanchy Bamboo Plate + Spoon
Avanchy Bamboo Suction Baby Plate + Spoon
$25
$20
Avanchy
Avanchy offers a suction plate and spoon made from organic bamboo. Hypoallergenic and nontoxic, this set offers a durable, no slip solution and offers three compartments to aid in balance meals and healthy portions. Avanchy prides itself on using 100 percent biodegradable, environmentally-friendly materials and is plastic-free, BPA-free, PVC-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free.
3. Scandiborn Panda Tableware Set
Liewood Bamboo Tableware Panda Giftset
$39
Scandiborn
Scandiborn offers the most beautiful Scandinavian inspired design on their website, including this Liewood Panda Bamboo tableware set for toddlers. For the panda-obsessed tyke, this design fits the bill for your modern style without going overboard (and is dishwasher safe, too).
4. Ferm Living Kids Fruiticana Tableware Set
Ferm Living Kids Fruiticana Bamboo Tableware
$23
Smallable
I'm in love with this set from Smallable; in fact, can I get one for me, too? Simple yet elegant, it's perfect for little hands getting a handle on this whole eating at the table thing. The set includes one cup, bowl and plate and is dishwasher safe.
5. Bamboo Bamboo Bunny Suction Plate
Bamboo Bunny Stay Put Suction Plate
$19
Bamboo Bamboo
Bamboo Bamboo sells (you guessed it) a lot of amazing bamboo products, including this adorable bunny suction plate for toddlers. I love the way it grips to the high chair to avoid messes, and once again, compartments are the way to go for balanced portions at mealtime. The brand's mission statement is "sustainability without pesticides." Love it.
6. Crate & Kids Sage Baby Placemat
7. Design Life Kids: ABC Melamine Deep Plate
ABC Melamine Deep Plate
$13
Design Life Kids
Not quite ready to get rid of the melamine? No worries. I love this alphabet plate from Design Life Kids. Toddlers can practice their ABCs while checking out the letter font, which is from an iconic Danish design that expresses the "essence of Nordic modernism." I mean, it doesn't get more "modern toddler style" than this, am I right?