Snowy days, twinkly lights, and holiday magic might still be months away, but knowing that The Christmas Chronicles 2 premiere date is right around the corner will help jumpstart your festive fun. And not only did Netflix reveal the holiday movie starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn will be available to stream in November, but a brand new trailer also hints the sequel will feature a lot more Mrs. Claus.

Coming to Netflix on Nov. 25, The Christmas Chronicles 2 will reunite the Pierce kids — Kate (played by Darby Camp) and her big brother Teddy (played by Judah Lewis) — with Santa Claus. This time around, Kate and Teddy visit the North Pole, which seems like a just reward for saving Christmas in the first Netflix holiday hit The Christmas Chronicles.

Things have changed in the past two years since we last saw the Pierce family, however. Kate is a cynical teenager who runs away from Cancun, Mexico where her mom (played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley) is spending Christmas with her new boyfriend and his son. She takes off for the North Pole only to find herself pulled into another year of holiday mischief when she and her brother have to help Santa and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn in the best costume ever) stop the magical troublemaker Belsnickel, played by Julian Denison, from ruining Christmas.

You'll be able to watch all the action of The Christmas Chronicles 2, directed by Home Alone's Chris Columbus, in a few short months, but here's a great little trailer to tide you over.

"It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due," Netflix correctly notes in the trailer. Kate has arrived at the North Pole and discovers from Santa Claus that "Mrs. Claus designed everything," which has Kate wondering why it's called "Santa's Village" when it should clearly be called Mrs. Claus' Village. Santa admits he never thought of that, and Mrs. Claus whispers to Kate, "Of course he didn't."

In the original film The Christmas Chronicles, Mrs. Claus has a brief cameo at the end of the film when her husband returns home after delivering presents with the help of Kate and Teddy Pierce. It was not enough. Fans want more Goldie Hawn in the new film, especially since she'll be wearing that fur-trimmed cloak again.