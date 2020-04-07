If you're one of the many parents who's finding it difficult to keep your kid occupied these days, the Gap is holding a contest that could help keep them busy for a little while... especially if they're creative types. The Gap Kids Create Kindness Art Project is giving kids from the ages of 3 to 12 the opportunity to see their designs in Gap stores, and it's all to encourage people to be kind to others. A fun activity for your kid that's all about good vibes? Sounds like just what we need right now.

In anticipation of World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, Gap Kids is challenging children to "draw what kindness means to them," as a post on Gap's Instagram account explains. They can draw literally anything they associate with kindness, whether it's a heart, two people hugging, or something silly like a pepperoni pizza. There aren't many rules about what the picture should look like, but it does need to be drawn on a 11" x 17" piece of paper, according to Kate Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Gap. Once your child is happy with their drawing, you can take a picture of it, post it on Instagram with your child's age included in the caption, tag @Gap, and include the hashtag #GapKidsCreateKindness.

The contest runs from April 2 to April 16, at which point Gap will pick four designs they love to feature on t-shirts to promote World Kindness Day (and kindness in general) in their fall collection. Plus, winners also get $150 gift cards to Gap.

A few important notes: You can only enter each kid's design once, so if they come up with multiple designs, have them pick their favorite of them all. Also, even though Olaf from Frozen is as kind as they come, designs can't include any recognizable character or company logo since there would be trademark issues. Finally, make sure you upload your photo onto your actual Instagram feed, because any designs added to stories will be disqualified.

Now, set up a craft table and let your kids create while you get a much-needed moment to yourself.