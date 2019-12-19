Oh, Geminis get ready: If the zodiac predictions are correct, 2020 is your year. Peace, satisfaction, self-love, it’s all included in Gemini's 2020 horoscope... with maybe a little frustration in the romance department.

First off, let's get the rough stuff out of the way.

“Poor little Gemini,” Annie Larson, certified Hellenistic astrologer and bimonthly horoscope writer for Posh Seven Magazine tells Romper. “Last year was Gemini’s year of marriage. Unfortunately, that’s no longer.” This could be a difficult year for relationships of every kind, she says. “It will get better toward the end of the year. After August things will lighten up.” While last year Larson was telling her clients “get married,” this year she’s warning them that not only will relationships struggle, Geminis could make love-related decisions they regret.

Money ain't a thing, though. You should expect an influx of wealth, according to Ganeshaspeaks.com. And that should continue the whole year through, provided you avoid any drastic financial decisions mid-May till mid-September, the site reported. Stay calm and keep the cash in your pocket, as they say.

Shutterstock

With money on hand, it might be easy to get caught up in the whirl of your good fortune, but Astrology.com cautions Gemini babies to “stay focused on conserving your energies, not scattering them.” In other words, learn to prioritize your health (mental and physical) in 2020. “This could mean changing some plans, dropping some projects, or simply saying 'no' more often,” according to the website.

Your newfound ability to choose how to spend your time will come in handy in your career. Geminis will find a new sense of serenity in the workplace and it might also be a golden time to relocate or change positions, said Findyourfate.com. Better yet? “Money owed you from a job done long in the past could be arriving unexpectedly during October and November. A long wait pays off,” predicted Wisehoroscope.org.

Experts:

Annie Larson, certified psychic medium, Reiki master teacher, certified Hellenistic astrologer, and bimonthly horoscope writer for "Posh Seven Magazine"