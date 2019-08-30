Getting a good night’s rest when you’re pregnant isn’t always easy. You toss, turn, and repeat… sometimes for hours on end. And being tired on top of all those other pregnancy woes you might be dealing with makes for one tired (and cranky) mom-to-be. But the hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge on Amazon just might be what the doctor —and your belly— ordered.

The hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge ($23) is by far the best-selling pregnancy wedge pillow on Amazon. As of this writing, it’s rated 4.7 out of 5 stars and has 1,763 reviews. One happy customer wrote: “This beautiful little wedge might look like a simple pillow, but really it is the greatest creation known to man (and pregnant women).” Another person echoed the same sentiment: “My first pregnancy I had one of those obnoxiously huge maternity pillows that ended up falling flat toward the end of my pregnancy, not to mention it was expensive! I opted to try something different and this little wedge was a game changer for me. I’ve been sleeping muuuuuch better.”

When it comes to pregnancy pillows, there are a lot of options to choose from. You might opt for a full-body pillow, a side sleeper, or a C-shaped pillow. The problem with those pillows is that while they can be comfortable, they also tend to be bulky, too. During my last pregnancy, I had a full-body pillow that I adored, but it quickly took over my bed, kicking my hubby out — and onto the floor.

That’s why a pregnancy wedge pillow can be a better bedtime option. Although they’re smaller in size than a traditional pregnancy pillow, they’re certainly mighty and can provide buoyancy for your burgeoning belly. And since it’s compact, it makes them more portable, whether you’re planning to travel with your pillow — or simply carry it with you from the family room to the bedroom. The pillow even comes with a nifty travel bag to make mobility easier, no matter where you go.

Whether you’re a firm or soft pillow kind of gal, the hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge has you covered. It has a 2-sided design that can help meet your ever-changing sleep needs. The pillow itself is made with CertiPUR-US foam, which, according to the Amazon description, is made without PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP ("Tris") flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, or phthalates. Plus, the pillow sports a dual-layer technology that gives you softer memory foam on one side, and a firmer pillow on the other to provide additional support and comfort.

And if you sometimes overheat while you sleep, you might wonder if using an additional pillow will only make you hotter. The hiccapop Pregnancy Wedge Pillow is made to keep you cool come nighttime, since it has tiny holes throughout the pillow to increase airflow. It also works to minimize any potential moisture that might accumulate in the pillow, which in turn, keeps you cozy while you sleep.

Come laundry day, you can wash your wedge just like you would any other household pillow. It comes with a removable (and washable) pillowcase made from super soft plush fabric. That means you can toss it into the washing machine whenever you need to in order to keep it clean. So whether you use it to prop up your belly or pop it in between your legs, which can help reduce back pain, as the Mayo Clinic reported, you'll be on your way to sweeter dreams!