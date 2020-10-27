Listen, when Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy give you advice, you really have to listen. It's a Sanderson sisters' rule. And just recently the Hocus Pocus witches reunited for a hugely important reason, and it wasn't just to discuss the sequel we have all been waiting for. This time around, they have an ulterior motive that means a great deal to everyone. And it's so important they even put a spell on it, just to be sure.

As Election Day draws ever closer (if you can believe it), Midler got together virtually with her two Hocus Pocus co-stars to remind everyone to get out the vote as part of the I Am A Voter campaign in a short video called A Very Hocus Pocus Election. Najimy, who played Mary Sanderson, asked Parker (Sarah) and Midler (Winnifred) if they had voted yet. Midler noted that she was still figuring out "my deadline and whether I can vote early," to which Najimy responded she could simply text VOTER to 26797 to get some help with polling location, ballot dropbox location, and options to vote early.

The three Hocus Pocus witches were particularly focused on encouraging young voters to get out to make sure their voices would be heard, especially since Parker pointed out that only one-third of eligible young people voted in the 2016 election. In an effort to ensure this happens, they just went ahead and put a spell on everyone in classic Sanderson sisters fashion. "Feed them gum and casserole, get these voters to the polls. Make them vote!"

Now you have to vote. So there.

The Sanderson sisters certainly have some clout with millennial voters in particular if the massive success of the re-release of Hocus Pocus in theaters is any litmus test. Variety noted that the 1993 Halloween cult classic was leading the box office nearly 30 years after it first came out, a massive feat for a movie that was not considered much of a success the first time around.

Midler, Najimy, and Parker understand the nostalgic hold Hocus Pocus has on so many millennials, and Midler recently told Fox 5 New York that all three witches are interested in a sequel, "They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes. I’m game, I’m totally game.”

If someone could just light the Black Flame Candle, we could all get on with it. But definitely vote first please — the Sanderson sisters have spoken.

