If you've ever needed a new Christmas song from the Jonas Brothers all about the importance of family, a song that harkens back to the good old days of snowball fights in the yard and everyone putting up the Christmas tree together, 2020 is that time. And boy did those brothers deliver with "I Need You Christmas," their new holiday tune that dropped on Friday and is the perfect antidote to the dumpster fire that was 2020.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas generously gifted the world with their new Christmas song, "I Need You Christmas," explaining on Twitter that "after having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times."

This year, much like so many of us, the three brothers are thinking about family time. About growing up in Wyckoff, New Jersey with their parents Denise and Paul Jonas. The song is a slow, sweet traditional holiday tune, with lyrics that are definitely going to hit you right in the feels like "I miss the feeling, waiting for Santa to show, caroling late night, and all the children's eyes aglow."

If the song makes you emotional, you're not alone. The Jonas Brothers wrote on Twitter that "I Need You Christmas" evokes some strong feelings for them as well, "For us this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights & finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth & happiness that creating it brought us."

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner, who just welcomed baby girl Willa in July, also found the sweetly nostalgic tune to be a tearjerker, writing on her Instagram Story, "YES UGH YES. IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE."

The Jonas Brothers released another Christmas tune last year called "Like It's Christmas," a fun little ditty that was sort of romantic, a real toe-tapper. "I Need You Christmas" is different; the song is focused on family memories, on the traditions so many people share around the holidays that might not be a possibility this year due to the pandemic. It's the kind of song that makes you miss your family. Especially if you're lucky enough to have a big family as loving and connected as the Jonas Brothers.