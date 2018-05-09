The Kardashians' Motherhood Advice Is Worth Passing Along

The Kardashian women have a lot going on in their lives. They have their reality TV show, makeup companies to run, salads to eat, Instagram Stories to post, the works. But above all, the Kardashian sisters are mostly all moms (only Kendall doesn't have a baby yet). And although people often drag them, the Kardashian's motherhood advice is not terrible. In fact, it's all pretty good.

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they are really all about family and having each others' back. Even when one or the other person is doing something they don't necessarily agree with. Which is kind of what being a parent is, too. Of course, that doesn't mean that each and every one of the Kardashians and Jenners, from Kris to Kylie, thinks that they know best. Which only means that they're always giving each other unsolicited advice every single aspect of their lives. Like what to order at the restaurant they all go to, how to work out, and of course, how to be the best mom ever.

What's kind of adorable is that they are all so very distinct in their parenting styles. Kris raised her kids like they were actual small businesses, Kim is pretty laid back, and Kourtney is the crunchiest of crunchy moms. It will be fun to see how Khloé and Kylie are with their little ones going forward.

Kim's Advice Is No Advice

She told Entertainment Tonight, "You cannot tell [Khloé] anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out. So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly."

Kourtney On Co-Sleeping

Just after Mason was born, Kourtney spoke to Parenting magazine:

Mason did fall on the floor once by mistake. It was the worst moment. I freaked out and looked online [to research the dangers associated with a baby falling off the bed]. He was fine but crying, so I e-mailed the doctor at four in the morning. He wrote me right back, yet I stayed up all night to watch him sleep to make sure he was okay. I’ve since lowered our mattress to the floor. I put pillows all around the floor, too. I am doing the best that I can, and I feel really confident in that. Unless someone has walked in your shoes, you really can’t judge. Everyone needs to make the best choice for their life. He’s such a happy baby, and I really think sleeping together has something to do with that.

Kris Jenner On Making Rules

Kris told The Daily Mail that she has no problem being strict, "[Most of] my girls are in their 30s, 20s, I mean, they’re not going to take my discipline. I’m sure you’ve all seen the show, where I have no voice. Kendall and Kylie are still under my thumb and live in my house. There’s no option, if you don’t give your kids an option. You are living in my house with my rules."

Kourtney On Keeping Kids Close

Kourtney said in the same Parenting interview that if she has the day off, her nanny does, too. She said:

I don’t want to judge, but I’ve also met women who think it’s cool to be out or away from their baby, and I don’t get that, either. When I am out or away, that’s when I most want to be with Mason. I do have help when I’m working. It’s important to have one person I trust, so I know Mason is taken care of. But every time I am not working, he is with me.

Kim & Kris On Three Kids

The more children, the better in the Kardashian household. Kim told Entertainment Tonight ahead of having Chicago, "My mom said three is easy. She said two's hard, three's easy… Kourtney makes three look really easy. I'm hearing conflicting stories."

Khloé Wasn't Having Any Of It

Sometimes the best advice a mom can give another mom is to not listen to anyone's advice at all. A source told People that that was Khloé's plan. They said, “Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in. Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.”

