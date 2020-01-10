The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot On Disney+ Hit A Roadblock, But Don't Panic Yet

The series millennial fans of the Disney channel have been waiting for is officially on hold. News broke yesterday that the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ hit a roadblock that put production on pause, so it sounds like we may have to wait a little longer to find out what Lizzie, Gordo, Miranda, and the rest of the crew have been doing with their lives since the early 2000s.

Variety reported on Thursday that Terri Minsky, the original creator of the Disney channel series that ran from 2001 to 2004, left after filming two episodes of the reboot. Minsky was acting as the showrunner for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, but a spokesperson for Disney+ told Variety that was no longer the case. "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," the spokesperson told Variety. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Filming of the new series, which featured original cast members including Hilary Duff reprising her role as the title character, was already on a scheduled break as Duff is on her honeymoon with husband Matthew Koma.

While a new showrunner has yet to be named, the series is still expected to move forward. The premise for the reboot appears to remain the same as well: Lizzie McGuire is now 30 years old and living in New York, working as an assistant to an interior designer. Her friend Gordo (played again by Adam Lamberg) will be along for the ride, as will the actors who played her family members, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, according to E! News. The adult Lizzie McGuire will also get help from an animated version of the original character, which makes sense since there was always an animated element to the show.

Fans have been excited for a reboot ever since Duff herself announced the fact that it was happening back in August with a video clip from the original Lizzie McGuire and a caption that read, "SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ...and into her 30’s."

As we all wait for updates on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, remember that you can go ahead and catch up on the original series and spin-off movie on Disney+ as a reminder of all that was great about the show.