Shopkins was one of the earliest brands to get in on the collectible toys trend, providing tiny hands with equally small toys they can unwrap and keep ~ forever ~ (or until they lose them in their backpacks). The toymaker just revealed that their latest line brings real brands to the Shopkins universe, so your kids have another reason to fall in love with the fun minis. I'd go ahead and put Shopkins Real Littles on your to-buy list now.

At the 2019 Toy Fair, Shopkins announced that they've partnered with Kellogg’s, ConAgra, Welch’s, Sketchers, and Unilever to bring the products you see in grocery store aisles everyday to your kids' toy boxes with the Shopkins "Real Littles" Shopper Pack. The new iteration takes the original Shopkins Shopper Pack, which features small versions of common grocery and household packages with mini Shopkins inside, to the next level with actual brand names. Huge brands are being featured in Real Littles as part of the partnership, including Pringles®, Reddi-wip®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Welch’s Concord Grape Jelly, and Pop Tarts, so even the youngest of kids will be able to recognize the names and foods filling their Shopkins world. And, as PopSugar notes, the toy is doubly genius because "Your kids can collect even more Shopkins while giving their dolls and stuffed animals mini pantry items to keep in their kitchens." Wins all around.

Plus, I swear Shopkins has somehow made the little collectibles even cuter in the latest line. I got to see the "Real Littles" firsthand at the 2019 Toy Fair, and they're more adorable than you can imagine.

Courtesy of Samantha Grindell

Look at this tiny Pop-Tart! It's freakin' precious. The combination of the wink and the little wave is almost too much for me to handle.

Courtesy of April Daniels Hussar

Fun fact: they had to put sparkles on the Cheez-It to make it look less realistic because people kept trying to eat the little cutie. He earned that sassy smirk.

Courtesy of Samantha Grindell

Miniature yogurt deserves all the love in the world, and I stand by that. Someone hug those outstretched arms immediately.

Courtesy of April Daniels Hussar

I want a life-sized mug that looks exactly like this tiny hot cocoa, please and thank you. Hopefully you're starting to get an idea of just how adorable the Real Littles are, but those are just four examples from the abundant collection. Your little one will definitely have a blast adding every precious product the line has to offer to their own Shopkins world, because there isn't a non-cute one in the bunch. Check out the full collection below.

Courtesy of Samantha Grindell

That's a lottle of a little. But seriously, the variety of options Real Littles provides really sets this line apart from previous Shopkins ventures. For comparison, the original Shopper Pack has about 16 boxes, while Real Littles has 40+.

Unfortunately, you can't get your hands on the most life-like miniatures ever until Fall 2019 when they hit the retail market for $11 per pack. Fingers crossed these pics and the rest of the Shopkins line can tide you and your little one over until then.