There Is A New Line Of 'Harry Potter' Kitchen Tools, So Save Up Your Sickles & Knuts

Sometimes dreams do come true. OK, in a perfect world there would be an actual Diagon Alley, and I would be able to access it by tapping a brick in the courtyard of The Leaky Cauldron. That would obviously be ideal. Until I finally discover that such a place exists, however, I am willing to drop some serious coinage on this new line of Harry Potter kitchen tools. Because if I'm going to be spending time in the kitchen trying to create a little culinary magic, I'm going to need all the help I can get. Especially if I can channel my inner Mrs. Weasley.

Williams Sonoma has just released a new Harry Potter line of kitchen tools, featuring items from all four of the famed Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The line features BPA-free spatulas in all four houses, as well as aprons for adults and children alike. I'm already interested to see who will be buying Slytherin aprons for their children... it could actually be a great way to gently remind kids to behave in the kitchen, right? It's like, Oh, you're being such a good kid right now, here's your Gryffindor apron let's go bake cookies. And then if the act up, you can say, Maybe it's time to put on your Slytherin apron. They'll totally get it.

Me: Oh another Williams-Sonoma ad, I'll just delete it...

Ad: We have Harry Potter merch

Me: OMG what??? pic.twitter.com/Maq7D6B3Ts — 🍂Tabitha Huizinga🍂 (@TLHuizinga) October 31, 2017

Not only do these Harry Potter items from Williams Sonoma look incredible, but they're actually pretty practical too. The spatulas, which sell for $12.95 a piece, come bearing the mascot of the House they represent (snake for Slytherin, lion for Gryffindor, eagle for Ravenclaw, and poor old Hufflepuff gets a badger, because those Hufflepuffs are consistently getting the shaft).

As for the aprons, they are machine washable. Which is handy in case you spill a little treacle tart or butter beer on yourself while making some pretend magic in the kitchen. Because you, like me, are sadly a Muggle and have to try to navigate the kitchen without using real magic. These aprons also feature the mascot representing each house, and come in both adult and children's sizes. The adult aprons sell for $39.95, while the children's aprons sell for $24.95, but I haven't even told you the best part. For a mere $9.50, you can have the aprons personalized with your own initials, or the initials of your favorite Harry Potter character, if that's your preference.

This @WilliamsSonoma Harry Potter collection will make you a kitchen wizard: pic.twitter.com/sDIlkA0ZwF — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 3, 2017

Williams Sonoma isn't the only company to capitalize on Harry Potter fans and our lust for themed home merchandise; Pottery Barn Teen has a full line of themed bedding (strewn with clippings from The Daily Prophet), bath linens, wall decor, and dishes for Harry Potter fans. Not to mention a pillow featuring a glow-in-the-dark Marauder's Map for those who "solemnly swear they are up to no good," an actual Hedwig lamp (RIP, dear friend), and a Golden Snitch clock. And of course, everything comes in those sumptuous jewel-toned colors fans always associate with the Harry Potter universe.

Pottery Barn has a Marauders Map pillow cover that glows in the dark. #HarryPotter #PotterBarn pic.twitter.com/Wqijm1xs1f — PotterBlend (@PotterBlend) October 28, 2017

As exciting as it is to realize that you can kit out your entire abode with Harry Potter-themed merchandise, there is one vital step I forgot to mention; you need to get sorted. Because what sort of person just waltzes in and buys things without knowing which House they would be in? Take the official Pottermore quiz here, and then get shopping.

Because think about it; dinner has to get made, regardless of what tools you might have in the kitchen. So why not have a little fun with it, right? Especially when the items to be had can be purchased for just a few sickles, really.