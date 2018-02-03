These 7 Celeb Dads Helping Their Pregnant Partners Will Give You Heart Eyes

The other night my husband and I were sharing our excitement about the news that one of our good friends is pregnant and Dan said, "There is just something so specifically amazing about a woman who is carrying a child." And, first, I was like, OK, you are pretty awesome and I will keep you. But then I couldn't help but agree a gajillion times over. After all, there really is something so uniquely incredible about pregnancy and that's why it's pretty freaking sweet to see these celebrity dads helping their pregnant partners.

Whether it's making sure her cravings are met with an ice cream sundae date, helping her to keep a good sense of humor about pregnancy mishaps, or holding her hand every step of the way during more difficult pregnancy moments, like IVF treatments, there's one thing for sure: these celebs have some pretty awesome partners at their sides.

After all, pregnancy is amazing and hard — and sometimes amazingly hard. Having the right person at your side can surely make it all more exciting and, sometimes, more tolerable. Of course, if you are going through that phase where you hate everything about your significant other, then the most supportive thing they can do is simply step aside.

And that's pretty awesome, too.

1 Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian khloekardashian on Instagram It's hard to miss a partner who treats their pregnant lady like the goddess she is and Tristan Thompson is no exception. Khloe Kardashian, who revealed in December she and Thompson are expecting their first child together, captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement with this sentiment: "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time!"

3 Macklemore & Tricia Davis baba_g on Instagram Tricia Davis captioned this Instagram photo of hubby Mackelmore and their daughter: "When you're stressed and too busy with work and your husband takes your daughter to her first M's game so you can breathe #1DAD#badtothebone#edgar#1995forever." Because a partner who gives a mama room to breathe is, well, golden. The couple revealed in September that they are pregnant with their second child, according to E!

4 John Legend & Chrissy Teigen chrissyteigen on Instagram Teigen is no stranger to giving followers an inside look at her life, but it turns out Legend, too, has some thoughts about their struggle with infertility. "You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not," Legend said in a 2017 Cosmopolitan interview. And what's more reassuring during pregnancy — and life — than a partner who's in touch with his emotions? The couple's baby boy will join 21-month-old Luna this spring.

5 Evan Bass & Carly Waddell carlywad on Instagram Every pregnant mama needs a partner who makes her laugh during even the most embarrassing pregnancy moments. Waddell captioned this photo: "It’s all fun and games until your zipper breaks and your husband has to cut you out of your maternity dress....." The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in August that they are expecting their first child together, just two months after they wed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, according to People.

6 Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Amy Earnhardt mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram A few cold ones for him and an ice cream sundae for her? Sounds like the perfect date night for a pregnant mama who needs to squash a few cravings. Amy Earnhardt captioned this Instagram photo: "Living our best life" and, really, I think most women would agree — pregnant or not. In October, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, a girl.