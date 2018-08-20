I may be an adult, but that doesn't mean I don't appreciate a little adolescent romance. I may or may not have watched all four Twilight movies on a constant rotation back in the day, for example. But I'm not the only one, because the Twitter reactions to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before prove that people love a good coming of age story no matter how old they are. The movie, based on the young adult novel of the same name, premiered on Netflix on August 17. The story follows Lara Jean Covey, a teen Korean-American with the adorable habit of writing love letters to all the boys she crushes on. When the letters accidentally get sent out to all the boys, hijinks naturally ensue.

The movie is being praised not just for being a practically pitch-perfect romantic comedy, but for featuring an Asian American character as the lead — a move that is, unfortunately, all too rare. And it's not just critics who are singing the movie's praises. Fans on Twitter cannot get enough of Lara Jean, Peter Kovinsky, or their adorable relationship.

Basically, everyone is love with these two, and the tweets below are a pretty accurate description of every feeling you have while watching them interact.

Peter Kavinsky Is Bae Let's be honest, everyone deserves a Peter Kovinsky in their lives. Too bad he's a fictional character from a teen rom-com.

Teens Can Be Very Wise Teenagers in coming of age movies and TV shows just have this way of giving the best one-liners. Like when Josh told Lana she needed to express her feelings, man I felt that.

But What Happened To Lara Jean's Scrunchie? It was a really cute moment when Peter took Lara Jean's scrunchie and told her she looked pretty with her hair down. It was less cute when Gen stole the scrunchie and used it to force a wedge between Peter and Lara Jean. So did she ever get the dang thing back? It was her favorite!

Fake Relationships Should Be A Thing Lara Jean and Peter’s fake relationship and dating contract are, of course, the genesis for their real-life love story. And it was so effective in the movie that others are thinking maybe this should be a new dating strategy. Hand in back pocket is OK — but no kissing. At least until the ski trip.

It Does The Book Proud Sometimes, a film adaptation of a novel pays homage to the original work in the perfect way, and sometimes almost ruins the story as a whole. In this case, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is what you might call a near perfect adaptation of the original novel it’s based on.

Everyone Is Crying I subscribe to the idea that if a TV show or movie can make you feel something so strongly that it brings you to tears, then it’s done something right. Since some fans were already bawling before the first half of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was over, I’d say that’s a good sign.

Lara Jean Is Almost Too Relatable Lara Jean is like so many of us when it comes to love and relationships. After all — who can't relate to loving fantasies about romance but being terrified of the real thing?

So Many Warm & Fuzzy Feelings When the movie wasn't making people bawl into their popcorn it was charming the pants off of them. A movie that makes you cry but also makes you smile like a maniac is a good movie in my book.