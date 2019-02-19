Have you ever heard the song "Baby Shark"? Sorry, a more realistic question: Have you heard the song "Baby Shark" yet this hour? Much like the predator in Jaws, there's no escaping this song. If your own little one can't get enough of the bop, we've got exciting news for both of you. There are Baby Shark toys coming out in 2019, and they'll help your Baby Shark devotee get their fix. Because, you know, 20 listens a day just isn't cutting it.

Anyone with a child in their life has likely heard the Baby Shark song approximately 500 times. Honestly, anyone without a child in their life is still probably averaging around 100. The original YouTube video from Pinkfong, a South Korean educational company, has been viewed 2.3 billion times, and as of right now it holds the 40th spot on Billboard's Hot 100. Seriously? This train isn't slowing down, and that was extremely obvious at the 2019 New York Toy Fair. While these Pinkfong products won't actually hit shelves (or websites) until this coming fall, they'll be out at the perfect time for holiday gifting. Fortunately, I'm pretty sure you'll be able to bide your time with a certain song (doo doo doo doo doo doo).

1 Pinkfong Baby Shark Slap Bracelets Baby Shark Slap Bracelets $7 Pinkfong Launching August 2019, these fuzzy slap bracelets are the perfect accessory for your "Baby Shark" loving kiddo. They come in Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark versions.

2 Baby Shark Fingerlings Price: $14.99 Baby Shark Fingerlings $15 Pinkfong A simple way to create a toy that kids go absolutely nuts for? Combine "Baby Shark" with Fingerlings, of course. Releasing in October 2019, this toy features a light-up fin, flapping tail, blinking eyes, and "magical kisses." And don't worry – of course it also sings the song!

3 Pinkfong Baby Shark Fast N' Slow Singing Puppets Baby Shark Fast N' Slow Singing Puppets $20 Pinkfong Create your own "Baby Shark" remix with these singing puppets, coming August 2019. Change the speed of the song by moving the puppet's mouth faster or slower. All three characters (Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark) sing the entire hit.

4 Baby Shark Melody Shape Sorter Baby Shark Melody Shape Sorter $20 Pinkfong Help your toddler develop gross motor and sensory skills with this interactive shape sorter. Coming October 2019, this toy plays lyrics from "Baby Shark" as each character is popped into their spot on the submarine. Once they've placed them all, the full song will play.