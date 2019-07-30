In the humid, stormy, and smartphone-free summers of my youth, you could find me hunkered down in a friend’s basement watching MTV cribs and playing board games to pass the hot afternoons. We all remember the fun — and sometimes the fights — caused by these staples. To re-live some of that magic, you can now get nine of your favorite classic board games in fluorescent colors. Yes, it's true! Hasbro's reimagination of your childhood favorites in their Neon Pop line includes neon Jenga, Connect 4, Monopoly, Battleship, and more. What better way to modernize a classic than to make it really pop?

Neon is having a bit of a moment right now; the bright, bold hues are showing up in the form of bike shorts, dresses, fanny packs, shoes and according to The Standard, the trend is here to stay. You can't throw a stone without hitting a neon sign that says something cute like Treat Yo Self or Let's Get Weird (to be clear, I am not recommending throwing stones at anything; it's a saying, friends). But, in a true display of thinking outside the box, the Hasbro Neon Pop collection is bringing the neon trend to some of the most fun, nostalgic games out there.

Here's the full lineup of Hasbro’s Neon Pop collection: Monopoly, Connect 4, Perfection, Trouble, Battleship, Barrel of Monkeys, Jenga, Yahtzee, and a Rubik’s Cube (for those days you’d just rather play alone). The collection is available exclusively at Walmart starting August 1, and best of all, each game clocks in at under $30.

Courtesy of Hasbro Courtesy of Hasbro Courtesy of Hasbro

The neon-lovers in your life will flip for the tiny, colorful details in each updated version; the bright houses and hotels in Monopoly (no one is allowed to touch my neon Monopoly thimble, sorry it's too perfect), the little fuschia Battleships, the translucent monkeys hanging onto each other, and the bold Jenga pieces look at once like relics of the ‘80s and totally modern. Even all the dice are neon-colored and will look cute whether you’re shaking them up and hoping to pass go, or giving a tiny nod to the fun trend by displaying the game pieces on a shelf (the person I live with, aka my future husband, has Transformers from the '90s and Star Wars figurines displayed around our house, so it's about time I got to display my own toys.)

Courtesy of Hasbro Courtesy of Hasbro Courtesy of Hasbro Courtesy of Hasbro

As you can probably remember from your own childhood, these games can really keep kids (and adults) entertained for hours, and it's not a stretch by any means to say they encourage strategic thinking, problem solving, and motor skills. In Perfection, for example, players must work to place all the (shiny, bright) pieces into the right spot in the tray before time runs out and the game tray sends the pieces flying. You can make this game collaborative and work together to beat the clock. Monkey Barrel is especially great for younger kids perfecting their motor skills. And just think: it will be hard to lose any key pieces with games this bright.

Who knows, with game as cute as these, you may even get your teen to participate in family game night… though you'll probably have to text them to deliver the invite.