There was plenty of PDA on the Grammys red carpet, but one couple in particular really packed it on. These photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Grammys show that Stormi’s mom and dad are more in love than ever.

Houston-born rapper Scott was up for three Grammy nominations, and showed up to Sunday’s ceremony with his gorgeous girlfriend on his arm. While he kept it classic in a black suit, Jenner's look was definitely more high-fashion. She donned a pink jumpsuit by Balmain, according to People.

This time last year, award ceremonies were presumably the furthest thing from the couple’s mind. Jenner gave birth to their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018, according to ABC News, following months of staying almost completely out of the public eye to keep the pregnancy under wraps. Considering they also just finished throwing a massive blowout first birthday party for their little girl, according to TMZ , it’s kind of amazing that the two even had to time to put together such stylish looks for this year’s Grammys. I'm just a little surprised that Jenner didn't rock a pink wig to go with her pastel colored outfit — she's been known to change her color on a near constant basis.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though her mommy duties and her Kylie Cosmetics empire presumably keep her quite busy, Jenner makes time to be by her man’s side when he's in the spotlight. There was a little thing called the Super Bowl just last week, and both Jenner and Scott were in the house according to Cosmopolitan. Scott performed during the half-time show, making an appearance during Maroon 5’s set with his hit single “Sicko Mode.” Fans who had been feverishly speculating about whether Scott would use the gig to propose in front of the world were disappointed, however. Unless, of course, it happened somewhere off camera and the two are keeping it secret. Jenner was seen sporting a diamond on her ring finger around the time of the big game, so who really knows? I bet it was Kris Jenner's idea for Kylie to wear gloves to the Grammys and keep us guessing once again.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A little gold Grammy award was probably the only form of bling on the couple's minds heading into the evening. Scott's three Grammy nominations were his first, according to Billboard. Many felt his previous album, 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight was snubbed. He told the magazine that being recognized by the Grammys is something that he’s hoped for, and now that it’s happened it’s “definitely dope.” Scott is the only member of the extended Kardashian/Jenner clan up for any Grammys this year, as USA Today pointed out that Kanye West among the notable artists snubbed for 2019.

At just 21 and 26 years old, according to People, Jenner and Scott could definitely be a power couple for many years to come. And if Scott keeps releasing platinum albums (XXL noted he's three-for-three), they might become a fashionable fixture on the Grammys red carpet, too.