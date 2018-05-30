Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be the show’s last, so you’d better believe that they’ll be pulling out all the stops. And by that I mean that there are going to be a few interesting cameos to help the show go out with the bang it truly deserves. You’ll probably recognize most of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 guest stars, but some of them are brand new to the series rather than just returning guest stars.

In the past, the show hasn't been a stranger to bringing in some pretty big names like Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, and of course Tina Fey, just to name a few of the big names from the show’s past. For Season 4, though, there will be more guest stars to get you pumped for the final season, even though nothing can really prepare any of us for the end of one of Netflix’s shining beacons of comedy.

Viewers can expect some of the recurring guest stars to return to reprise their outrageous roles, as most characters on the show have proven to be hard to take seriously. But there’s also going to be a few newcomers to help bring the hit Netflix series to an end, even if literally none of us are quite ready to say goodbye to the show.

Aidy Bryant

You'll probably recognize Bryant from her role as one of the biggest stars of Saturday Night Live right now. But according to Variety, for Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, she'll be playing Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne's (Hamm's) ex-girlfriend.

Bobby Moynihan

Moynihan is another SNL alum, but for Season 4, he'll be playing a men's rights activist. I can only imagine how amazing it will be to watch such a character play out on a show that's already pretty over the top.

Greg Kinnear

As Variety reported, Kinnear will kind of sort of play himself this season. Perhaps he'll be a new romantic interest for Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski)?

Busy Philipps

Philipps is known for a variety of TV and film roles and is also one of the stars of the recently released I Feel Pretty. In Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4, she'll play Sheba Goodman, a wealthy heiress who plans to change her ways.

Amy Sedaris

As one of the handful of returning favorites, Sedaris will once again play Jacqueline's best friend, the hilarious Mimi Kanasis.

Jon Hamm

As the reverend who kidnapped Kimmy and the other women and held them in an underground bunker for years, Hamm isn't supposed to be as likable -- but he somehow is. Thankfully, he'll be back for the final season as well.

Mike Carlsen

We can all thank the TV gods that Carlsen will also be back to reprise his role of Mikey, Titus's ex-boyfriend and, clearly, his one true love on the series.

Zosia Mamet

Mamet made an appearance back in Season 2 as Sue Thompsteen, a painfully accurate hipster. She'll be back in the same role for Season 4 with what I can only assume is the same caricature of a personality.