These days there seems to be a hotel to accommodate every type of fan, like the Harry Potter themed AirBnb in Atlanta or The Hobbit house in Thailand — heck, there's even a Golden Girls-themed house in Oklahoma. And now, there's a pirate ship Airbnb that your pirate-obsessed kid will absolutely love — and you won't need a treasure chest full of gold doubloons to pay the bill.

Finding the perfect fun-filled family vacation destination to cater to everyone's interests can sometimes be challenging. Maybe you have a horse enthusiast and aspiring astronaut living under the same roof, making it hard to find exciting adventures the whole family will love. While deciding on where to go for your next family vacation can be stressful, this sweet pirate ship AirBnb getaway is something even a princess-loving threenager would be super excited about. It's true: Coordinating a place to stay, plus activities that the whole family will enjoy, takes a lot of planning — not to mention compromise. But who needs days full of endless entertainment or a fancy hotel when for just $300 a night, you and your family can stay in a real-life pirate ship?

As the Airbnb listing explains, the ship is located in Saint Paul, just minutes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Not only is there so much to do and explore on this insanely cool 65-foot authentic pirate ship hotel, but you'll make your kiddo's childhood dreams come true. With your reservation the whole ship is yours — yes, all yours — as it sits along the picturesque Mississippi River. Be sure to tell the kids that this ship features two berths, two heads, a hammock, and numerous hideouts that will keep them busy all day and night. Oh, and of course there are plenty of Instagrammable photo-ops to give all your friends and family some serious FOMO.

For the more practical-minded type, your lodgings also feature a shower and bathtub, kitchen, central air, a spacious upper deck for sunbathing and star gazing, a fireplace, several tables and couches, themed lighting and yes, wi-fi — a very important feature for the 21st century parent. This ship even has actual planks. Yup, when your kids act up you can tell them to walk the plank (joking... sort of).

No need to worry about security either. The marina is gated and there's plenty of parking, too. The ship sleeps up to five people and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the lower-level bedroom designed for kids, including a TV with a DVD player so they can enjoy their favorite movies — not that they'll be interested in watching all that much TV, because there's just too much to explore. The upper level bedroom is for grown-ups and contains a queen size bed. As if sleeping on an actual pirate ship isn't adventurous enough for you and your family, there's also kayaking, paddle boarding, and a recreation area nearby so you can enjoy the day outdoors. If you're a big foodie, check out Minneapolis' many famed restaurants — it is one of the best cities for food enthusiasts, after all, according to Zagat.

Plus, at the end of the day, you can kick back in this pirate-worthy hammock. Argh!