This Chia Pet Unicorn Is The Most Magical Creature You Can Grow

If you’ve ever thought about growing a garden but didn’t have the space or time, you might start small with a single plant. But instead of growing a gardenia or a gerbera daisy, why not set your botanical sights higher and make a mythical creature come to life? (Well, almost.) Now you can have your very own Chia Pet Unicorn, and it’s as adorable as you might imagine.

Sometimes Chia Pets get a bad rap, but the Chia Unicorn Pet boasts one of the prettiest planters we’ve seen. While unicorns come in every color of the rainbow, this one is gorgeously green all over... almost. The face and neck of the unicorn are stark white, while the horn is bright and rainbow-colored. The body of the unicorn is a typical terra cotta planter... until the seeds start to grow, and sprout itty bitty leaves.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, making your Chia Pet Unicorn grow is pretty foolproof. The set comes complete with the planter, a plastic drip tray to catch any extra water (in case you give your unicorn an accidental bath), and enough Chia seed packets for three plantings. All you need to do is mix two teaspoons of Chia seeds with 1/4 cup of water and mix until it forms a paste, according to Chia.com. Smear the seeds onto the planter, add water to the planter, and then let dry for two days.

Now, waiting for a plant to grow can seem like an eternity, especially for a kid who might not be able to tell time yet. With a Chia Pet, though, you’re guaranteed a lush-looking plant in no time at all (pretty much). In fact, you can expect your plant to achieve full growth within 1-2 weeks. In addition to teaching your child about patience and planting, your child can score some STEM-centric learning in, too. They can learn measuring and mixing, and how plants use photosynthesis (remember learning about that from your elementary school science class?) to purify the air we breathe.

So if your child has ever wanted to hold a real live unicorn, now they can. It makes a perfect pandemic pet for your unicorn-obsessed kiddo — and you don’t even have to feed it, except for watering it once in a while.