Do you remember that time you went to a wedding and you just couldn't concentrate because all you were thinking about was digging into that sweet wedding cake? Of course you don't, this has probably never happened. Which is a shame because there are so many gorgeous wedding cakes out there... I think the issue is that, by the time it's time to eat the cake, some of us are well into our cups and craving something less sweet. Like, I don't know, all the cheese in the world. Well, Costco's cake made of cheese is going to solve all of your cake-based problems and become the best thing about every event ever. Because cheese is always a good idea.

The geniuses at Costco, where I can't help but point out I have always had amazing luck finding really excellent cheese on the regular, have done it again in the party planning department. The wholesale giant is now offering something called a Cheese Lover Celebration Cake; essentially a 5-tier cake made of premium wheels of delicious cheese. The cake serves 105 - 150 people which makes it the perfect size for a wedding, a baby shower, or movie night at my house with five of my friends.

The cake weighs 23 pounds and costs around $440, which some people might balk at but those people have perhaps never had to go shopping for a traditional wedding cake. The baked good version of this cake tends to cost anywhere between $450 and $1200, depending on your preference and where you live, and let's remember those cakes don't always get devoured like cheese. In case you don't believe me, go to any female-heavy function, put out a wheel of good cheese, and watch what happens.

This 3-tier cake is made by Sid Wainer & Son, and according to the description from Costco it is definitely using the highest quality cheeses:

Comprised of gourmet cheeses sourced from around the world, the Cheese Lover Celebration Cake is a striking and delicious alternative to a classic centerpiece, cake, or cheese board. Simply decorate with flowers, ribbons, or edible garnishes tailored to your own color scheme for an unforgettable addition to your next dining event. This is also a tasty substitute to a traditional wedding cake and perfect for any formal event.

This cake made out of cheese, obviously not to be confused with cheesecake which is also delicious, can be delivered in 2-3 business days but not over the weekend. When it arrives you have to be ready to assemble it yourself, sort of like a table from Ikea but the results are more delicious.

I have nothing against cake at all, trust me. Who doesn't love dessert? But there's something infinitely more social about cutting into a bunch of cheese with your loved ones. It feels like a celebration on a different level. Maybe because cheese is so addictive, and how better to celebrate any family occasion than by collectively feeding your addiction to cheese together?