For all of the technology available to the world, it seems like parents are just now reaping some of the benefits. There are tiny socks babies can wear to update you with their oxygen levels and heart rate, there are video monitors you can stream from your phone, and there are monitors that can alert you to the temperature of your child's bedroom without ever having to leave the couch. And now? That incredible technology is hitting car seats with the new Evenflo Gold smart baby gear.

Choosing baby gear is pretty much impossible, but car seats pretty much get the most "omg how do I choose" anguish. I mean, above all, you want safety. They're all certified, right? So how do you know which one is the safest for you and your baby? (And do we even have to talk about the anxiety of driving with a baby in the backseat? You might as well be driving a bicycle made of cotton candy alongside giant tanks on the highway because that's what it feels like.)

But all of that anxiety over car seats can quickly be squashed with the Evenflo Gold smart baby gear. Evenflo is known for their baby products, but this new line is going to make you fall in love with them all over again. Evenflo Gold recently unveiled an infant car seat, a convertible car seat, and a travel system (that includes the infant car seat and a stroller that goes from single to double in just seconds) that are the height of safety.

To start, the Evenflo Gold SensorSafe SecureMax Smart Infant Car Seat with SafeZone Load Leg, which retails for $219.99, hits all the marks. The SafeZone Load Leg technology helps to stabilize the car seat, "reducing rotation by 50 percent in the event of frontal collision," and there are removable inserts so babies from just 4 pounds can fit comfortably. But the big safety measure? The SensorSafe technology. The chest clip on this car seat features smart technology with a wireless receiver that connects to an app on your phone and notifies you of your child's safety in the back seat. That means if your baby's unbuckled, if they become too hot, or if it's been too long since the chest clip noticed your baby's movements, it will alert you immediately so you can intervene. I'm just completely blown away by how cool this is.

That SensorSafe technology is also available in the Evenflo Gold SensorSafe EveryStage Smart All-in-One Convertible Car Seat. It's the exact same system as the infant car seat, with the wireless receiver in the chest clip so it can connect to your phone. But the convertible car seat, which retails for $279.99, is also designed to keep your baby's head from slumping with the low headrest adjustment feature, and can also be used until your baby hits 120 pounds with 10 different positions. Bonus? It has two cup holders. Extra, extra bonus? They are removable. I am just stunned about this. Do you know the grime in my 4-year-old's car seat cup holder? The CDC lab would love it.

And finally, there's the Evenflo Gold SensorSafe Pivot Xpand Smart Modular Travel System with SecureMax Smart Infant Car Seat that retails for $499.99. I'm brand new to this two-kid gig of mine, but if I had seen this when I was pregnant, I most definitely would've gone for it. While other double strollers seem bulky and hard to use, this one from Evenflo Gold couldn't be simpler. You need no extra parts or tools to convert it from a single to a double stroller, and it can be configured into 22 different ways to accommodate an infant and a toddler, a baby and a toddler, just one child — whatever you need. The toddler seat also holds kids up to 55 pounds, and that SmartSensor technology? It's there in the car seat the travel system includes, so you can seamlessly take baby from car to stroller and know they are safe. (Also it folds up like a breeze and I currently have two strollers that are basically put in our hatchback still upright because they're such a pain. This is a godsend.)

All of it sounds amazing, but that SmartSensor technology? It's just incredible. With so many recent stories about babies being left in car seats too long and far, far too many stories of babies overheating in a car, this is the technology parents have been looking for. Whether you're in need of a new car seat or just thinking ahead to future babies, the Evenflo Gold line seems to have everything a parent could need. Oh, and it comes in five gorgeous colors. The SmartSensor is incredible enough on its own, but put it in opal and I just might actually lose it.