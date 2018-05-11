Listen, when you're a mom there are certain everyday items that start to become even better. For example, chocolate and coffee become everyday necessities, and wine is like the precious gift from above. Ya know, other than your child. Anyway, this flower pot wine keg is the only Mother's Day gift you need to know about because in motherhood, wine rules all.

Yes, while flowers and chocolates and jewelry and a fancy dinner out might have ruled the Mother's Days of the past, this is 2018, y'all. And in 2018, moms don't mess around or skimp on self-care, whatever form it might come in. And after The Food Network uploaded a video of something called a "flower pot wine keg," and how to make it, let's just say that the gift-giving experience of Mother's Day just got exponentially better.

Basically, the flower pot wine keg is a typical plastic flowerpot with a bag of the wine of your choice at the bottom, with a hole cut out from the pot to get the wine at your convenience. On top of the wine, there are fake flowers to just top it all off. And while it might not be for every mom, this gift will definitely make the mom in your life happy.

And the best part of this flow pot wine keg is that you can make it on your own, for relatively little money, in a short amount of time. Basically, if you forgot to get the mom in your life a Mother's Day gift, then look no further. This is definitely the gift for you. And making it is so easy, all you have to do is:

Get a plastic flower pot, "12 inches wide by at least 9 inches tall," per the Food Network website Get a 5-liter box of wine (if you don't already have one at home) Take the wine bag out of the box and carefully measure the width of the spout Cut a hole in the bottom of the flower pot with the diameter of the width of the spout Stick the bag of wine in the bottom of the flower pot and pull the spout through the hole Get a piece of styrofoam the same size as the flower pot and stick fake flowers in it. Put the styrofoam and flowers in the pot, and stick a cute label with the kind of wine you used

See? It's as easy as can be. And at the end of the day, you'll feel like you did something productive and made an awesome gift that also serves as an adorable drinking vessel. Hey, maybe you're making this for yourself! More power to you in that case.

The thing is, Mother's Day is just around the corner, and whether or not you're celebrating, wine is always a good idea. So, maybe you'll want to make this flower pot wine keg for your mom, or your partner, or yourself, or a friend. Whatever the case, moms have earned the right to sip on a nice glass of wine while also looking at some gorgeous (fake) flowers.

Of course, there are about a million ways to celebrate Mother's Day, and the day itself can actually be pretty depressing for those without a mother or who have had other issues. But for those moms who are looking forward to celebrating the big day, this flower pot wine keg is kind of the perfect way to do so. Sometimes, all a mom really wants is to look at something pretty, sip some wine, and do nothing, and that's that.