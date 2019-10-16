If you and your family are beyond hyped for the return of Elsa, Anna, and all the rest to the big screen, then this extremely cool diversion might help you count the days. Arriving in combination with the November 22 premier of Frozen 2, a 3D castle puzzle from Ravensburger will wow your entire crew. This amazing vision of the royal castle features all-new imagery from the upcoming film, including plenty of cameos from your favorite Arendale residents.

Available now for pre-order on Amazon, this 3D Frozen 2 castle puzzle will officially go on sale November 25. Although it’s an elaborate and beautiful design, it’s still made for kids to help create. In other words, the pieces fit together with Easy Click technology, requiring no glue or other adhesive, and each piece is numbered on the backside to make construction simpler. (It is designed for kids aged 12 and up, however, so the younger set might need more adult supervision to make the castle happen.) Once all of the 216 plastic pieces are assembled, the puzzle shows off over 30 scenes from Frozen 2. Plus, the finished puzzle is designed to act as a display piece that your kid can use to decorate their room. The puzzle is an activity and a keepsake all in one, with a strong dose of Frozen fandom added in for good measure.

But the cool castle is not the only puzzle available in advance of Frozen 2. Ravensburger, the premier European jigsaw puzzle maker, has created six other puzzles in honor of the new film. In fact, there’s another 3D puzzle that creates Olaf, the lovable snowman. Designed for ages 8 and up, the 3D Olaf puzzle is a fun choice for the younger set. Plus, the completed puzzle would make an adorable display piece for your kid's room.

If you’re into the more traditional jigsaw puzzles as well, then this Ravensburger Frozen 2 collection has you set. There’s a puzzle for almost every skill level, too. Designed for kids aged 4 and up, the 24-piece Frosty Adventures Puzzle features Anna and Elsa and Olaf in a wintry scene. (It also includes a second puzzle featuring Kristoff and Sven, so it's a two-for-one kind of deal.) This puzzle will be available for sale on October 25, so it's out a little sooner than the 3D versions.

And if you’re up for a challenge, there’s also a Frozen 2 200 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Kids ($15) featuring the Mysterious Forest. The scene includes Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf, caught up in a moment of adventure. Designed for puzzlers aged 8 and up, this one will keep your little ones busy for some time piecing the scene together.

Although Frozen fans the world over simply can't wait for the sequel to finally hit theaters in late November, these amazing Frozen 2 puzzles from Ravensburger will give you something else to enjoy about the hype. From simple puzzles for little kids to the elaborate 3D castle, these Frozen 2 puzzles will delight fans of all ages.