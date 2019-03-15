What would summer be without playing in the water? Swimming pools, lakes, and splash pads become havens for summer fun each year when the weather gets warm. Even if it's just running through a sprinkler in the front yard, every kid (and adult, too) can enjoy cooling off in the summer heat by playing in the water. But what if there was a way to crank up the fun factor on sprinkler play? Thanks to Big Mouth Toys and their creation of this Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler, you can do just that.

I know my own kids are not easily impressed, and a basic yard sprinkler just won't do in today's world fueled by Instagram-worthy experiences. But this ridiculously large purple ape sprinkler towering over them in the background of their social media posts this summer is sure to garner plenty of likes.

Kids will get a kick out of this giant inflatable sprinkler shaped like a ginormous purple ape that sprays water out of its mouth continuously, providing hours of non-stop sprinkler fun. You can order this massive inflatable ape sprinkler directly from the Big Mouth Toys website and have it delivered straight to your door. It's bright purple and stands over 7 feet tall, and if that's not enough to get you on board with putting this epic inflatable in your yard this summer, here are five reasons why you need a Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler in your life ASAP.

1 It Provides Laughs For Days Kids will get a kick out of running underneath this Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler's spray of water coming out of its mouth like "spit" — which is kind of gross when you think about it, but is most definitely hilarious. And what about playing their very own game of Planet of the Apes? Hours can be spent imagining this huge inflatable ape destroying the backyard with its generous spray of water and massive size.

2 It's Massive. Literally, Huge. Big Mouth Inc. Let me say this again, for emphasis. According to the Big Mouth Toys website, this Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler is over 7 feet tall, which is taller than most adults, meaning it will absolutely tower over kids. Because of its ridiculously huge size, kids can also play beneath the giant legs and marvel at the massive purple beast from below its towering frame.

3 It's Perfect For Parties Big Mouth Inc. Imagine how amped up the guests at your kid's birthday party or Memorial Day bash will be when they see this Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler inflated and standing in all its purple glory in your backyard. The spray of cool water is a definite crowd-pleaser on a hot day, but even more so when it's spraying hilariously from the mouth of a giant ape. Because it's lightweight and stores easily, you can also pack it up and take it to a variety of gatherings with friends and family who might love having a giant purple ape at their get-together. And literally everyone is going to want to grab a selfie with this to post on Instagram.

4 It's Easy To Use Big Mouth Inc. Not all water toys are created equal, and having a high-quality water toy that is also easy to use calls for bonus points, if you ask me. This Ginormous Ape Yard Sprinkler comes with anchors that keep it securely in the ground while inflated. It also deflates easily thanks to an air valve feature with a wide mouth cap. It connects to any old garden hose you may have laying around, so just inflate, connect the hose, and turn it on for endless outdoor fun.