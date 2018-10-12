It’s finally cooling off here in Georgia (it only took until October 12). And that means it’s time to start watching It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown over and over again. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Peanuts cartoons since I was a little kid. I even had a stuffed Snoopy and Woodstock duo that I carried around with me everywhere — and I still have them to this day. So imagine my delight when I found out Romper got an exclusive reveal of a Pumpkin Pie recipe from the brand new Peanuts Family Cookbook.

Y'all. The Peanuts Family Cookbook ($25, Amazon) is so darn cute and fun I can't even handle it right now. It's got 50 recipes that encourage your kids to prepare the meals with you — "recipes that are perfect for junior chefs to prepare with their favorite grown-ups," according to Amazon. There's a section for each meal of the day — breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert — and 75 classic comic strips and original illustrations from Charles Schultz, the creator of the Peanuts comic strips, the book cover stated.

Copyright 2018 by Peanuts Worldwide LLC

Recipes include "Warm Puppy Pancakes," "Snoopy's Golf Club Sandwich," "Sloppy Joe Cool," "Charlie Brownies," and the recipe exclusive to Romper, which I will share with you today: "The Great Pumpkin Pie."

To make The Great Pumpkin Pie, you'll need ingredients to make the delicious gingersnap crust, and the creamy filling.

Gingersnap Crust

1 1/2 cups crushed gingersnaps

3 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon ginger

Filling

3 large eggs

3/4 cup firmly packed golden brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 can (14.5 ounces) pumpkin puree'

1 1/2 cups half and half or heavy cream

Whipped cream for serving

Copyright 2018 by Peanuts Worldwide LLC

While your oven is preheating to 350 degrees fahrenheit, to make the gingersnap crust, grab a bowl and stir together all of the ingredients "until evenly moistened," the recipe says. Next, pat the ingredients down evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake about five minutes and then let it cool completely on a rack.

As your crust is cooling, make your filling by whisking the eggs until blended, and then adding the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and salt, whisking until it's all well mixed together. Pour the mixture into the crust, and bake for about 45 to 50 minutes (until the filling has completely set). Let it cool completely on a rack, then slice, add whipped cream and serve.

Pretty simple right? And all that stirring and whipping are definitely things kids can help you do, and definitely have fun doing. Of course, they'll also enjoy helping you eat it, too.

Don't forget, It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown airs at 8 p.m. EST on October 18 on ABC. Hopefully you have time to grab this book and make the delicious pumpkin pie to snack on as you enjoy the show. Happy Halloween, and I hope The Great Pumpkin pays your family a visit this year.