Hospital nurseries have long been celebrating holidays by wrapping and dressing newborns up in festive attire, like oversized stockings for Christmas, green caps for St. Patrick's Day, and heart-covered swaddles for Valentine's Day. But one Ohio hospital is pairing one very popular week with an even more popular viral sensation. Serving as the perfect accessory for Shark Week, which officially kicked off on the Discovery Channel earlier this month, this hospital dresses newborns in adorable Baby Shark onesies and, of course, they're as cute as you think.

Cincinnati's Christ Hospital Health Network, in conjunction with the local aquarium, is celebrating Shark Week by giving all babies born from July 28 through Aug. 3 a limited addition "Baby Shark" onesie, according to CNN. And the hospital is calling it, wait for it... Baby Shark Week, a clever twist on the traditional Shark Week name. Additionally, new parents, aka mommy and daddy sharks, will receive two free tickets to the Newport Aquarium to experience Shark Summer, according to USA Today.

Earlier this week, on the first day of the initiative, The Christ Hospital shared an adorable photo of a sleeping newborn in one of the light blue "Baby Shark" onesies. "Fins up (and tongues out), it’s #BabySharkWeek @thechristhospital and @newport_aquarium! All babies born at The Christ Hospital today through August 3 will receive this limited-edition onesie and 2 FREE tickets to Newport Aquarium," the photo's caption read.

But the fun doesn't stop there — to enhance the overall shark experience, the hospital has also created a special Snapchat filter that's been activated at the hospital's two birthing centers as well as the aquarium, according to Fox News.

Additionally, in honor of #BabySharkWeek, the hospital shared an adorable, tongue-in-cheek video made in conjunction with the aquarium showing how shark babies differ from human babies. For example, did you know that a baby epaulette shark is born at about six inches long, while a human newborns are, on average, about 19 inches in length?

This isn't the first time Christ Hospital Health Network has given out special edition onesies — it's actually been happening for about a year. "We typically pick a holiday in a specific month and give out onesies on that day or the weekend of the holiday," Bo McMillan, a senior marketing consultant at The Christ Hospital Health Network told CNN. "This is the first time we've done it for a full week."

As parents might have expected, the baby shark craze is still going strong with no signs of stopping anytime soon. These cute Shark Week onesies are just the latest in a whole lot of love for the viral song. Really, beyond this cute initiative, there's also a Baby Shark live tour happening this fall and there's even Baby Shark cereal coming to Sam's Club next month.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories on YouTube

Dressing up newborns is fun, but dressing them up in Baby Shark onesies might be even more fun. And when Shark Week is over, it's a sure bet that that new parents who were gifted this cute little outfit will make it a staple in their bundle of joy's wardrobe.

Edit note: This post has been updated to clarify where the Baby Shark cereal can be purchased.