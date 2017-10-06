This Is The Car Seat Beyonce Reportedly Uses For The Twins, & Here Are All The Deets

On Wednesday, Beyoncé, JAY-Z and their three kids made their first public appearance as a family since the twins were born in June — and the brief paparazzi shots of America's real first family arriving in New York City did not disappoint. Not only were fans blessed with shots of Bey in a glamorous pajama set and 5-year-old Blue Ivy rockin' some pink shades like a boss, but they also got a glimpse of how Bey and JAY keep 4-month-old Rumi and Sir safe and comfortable when they're on the move. According to Us Weekly, this is the car seat Beyoncé uses for the twins. Yep, it's a top-rated Consumer Reports product. But, way more importantly, it's Beyoncé-approved. So here are all the deets.

Let's just jump right into it. On Thursday, The Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of all five members of the Knowles-Carter clan getting out of an SUV at a heliport in New York City the day before. Being infants, Rumi and Sir were nestled in their car seat/carriers. The bad news is that striped baby blankets draped over those car seats totally obscured the newborns from view. And there's still no encore appearance to follow Bey's epic Instagram unveiling of her babies' images just yet. The good news is that moms everywhere now know that Bey and JAY favor the PIPA seat by the Dutch brand Nuna to transport their most precious of cargo, as Us Weekly pointed out.

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi were spotted yesterday in New York. pic.twitter.com/bume8pM8os — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) October 5, 2017

Obviously the PIPA earned a "best" rating from Consumer Reports. You already know that Queen B wouldn't accept less. And it boasts a whole slew of other safety and comfort features that obviously impressed the twins' powerhouse parents. Nuna describes the seat on its website as a "safe haven," touting its "revolutionary dream drape" that "creates a shelter that harbors baby from the elements." Hmmm, sounds pretty relaxing. Maybe we should all get one of those? Because there's more, of course: Other features include a 5-second installation, premium micro knit fabric, and a mesh peek-a-boo window.

The PIPA is available for order on the company's website in six colors, including berry, indigo, and the graphite hue that the Carters appear to have chosen. To give your baby the travel experience that Rumi and Sir enjoy when they make the 35-minute trek by helicopter into New York City from their parents' home in the Hamptons, you can snatch one up for the cool price of $299.95.

Even though Beyoncé and JAY-Z's primary residence is an $88 million compound in Los Angeles they recently purchased, it's no surprise at all at these tiny tots are jet-setting all the way to the opposite coast. According to Us Weekly, their parents have filled the past few days in New York with such date night activities as going out for dinner, attending a Saturday Night Live afterparty, and going to Beyoncé's sister, Solange's, show at Radio City Music Hall.

Clearly, all this hustle and bustle is confirmation that Rumi and Sir are thriving after initially spending some extra time in the hospital after their birth because of what was described as a "minor health issue." There's little doubt that they've fully recovered, though, as Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, gushed about how well they're doing in an interview with Us Weekly last week:

They are amazing. They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.

By choosing the car seat that they did, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were definitely doing their best to make sure that the two newest additions to their family stay healthy and safe.

