This Mom Posted To Reddit After Losing Her 3-Month-Old, & The Responses Will Make You Sob
To say that losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare feels like a cliche at this point. But honestly, I cannot imagine anything worse on this earth. Because children aren't supposed to die before their parents. It is not the natural order of things. And the loss of this little human who gave you purpose, as this mom posted to Reddit after losing her 3-month-old pointed out, turns everything black.
Reddit user greenbeanz17 shared an emotional plea for help on the social media sharing site after her 3-month-old son died suddenly. She wrote:
According to Kids Health, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (or SIDS) "is the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than 1 year old. Most SIDS deaths are associated with sleep, which is why it's sometimes still called "crib death." This news, naturally, would be of absolutely no comfort to a grief-stricken mom who has lost her little boy. Especially when she is struggling to find real answers to her son's death, real explanations about the greatest loss she can possibly experience.
While the medical professionals she has sought out don't appear to have given her any real answers, the moms of Reddit made it clear that they're here for her. Whether sharing their own stories of grief, urging her to seek counselling, or simply telling her not to blame herself and that they're sorry for her loss, a circle of moms quickly closed ranks around this poor woman.
User bujera wrote:
Reddit user beccamaws shared her own experience to try to comfort the heartbroken mother:
And finally, Reddit user girlnamedgeorge shared a piece of writing that helped her when she went through her own debilitating loss.
Trying to comfort someone who has lost a child can feel overwhelming, because it's so hard to know what to say. But these moms on Reddit did the right thing, according to Today.com. They didn't shy away from discussing her grief, or try to "fix" her, or try to pretend they know exactly how she feels.
They simply showed up for her. And I hope she has people in her every day life who will try to help her as much as these mom on Reddit have already done.