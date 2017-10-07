This Pregnancy Calendar Will Tell You What The Hell Is Happening In There (Thank God)

In this grand era of the smartphone, there are many ways to easily keep track of your pregnancy and what your baby is up to in there via apps. And thank God, since it seems like it's so long in-between appointments and ultrasounds. However, with all these options, it can be stressful picking the best app for you. I’ve asked some pregnant friends about apps they use to track their pregnancy, and they said this pregnancy calendar will tell you what the hell is happening in there the best. Because there is certainly a lot happening "behind the scenes" in your uterus that is definitely not noticeable on the outside. You're growing a little human, after all.

Looking at the pros and cons of each of the pregnancy tracker apps (and there are quite a few apps), it seems like out of all of them, the general consensus was that The Bump — Pregnancy Countdown app was the top choice for clarity, interface, detailed information, and extras. And while many of the other apps feature the same perks, bells, and whistles as The Bump’s app, the interface was hands down the easiest to navigate in our humble opinions — plus, it doesn’t make you pay to see extra information like some of the other apps do, and it’s completely 100 percent free.

Photo courtesy of Abi Berwager Schreier

First of all, in my opinion, the best part about this particular pregnancy tracker is the 3D interactive feature about the baby each week. It shows you a 3D photo of what the baby looks like (even from as early as four weeks) and you can click on the little plus signs to get more information about that particular part of the baby and information about what’s growing and forming and why. You can also rotate the 3D image around to see it from all sides. In addition to the 3D tracker, it will tell you a general summary of milestones the baby is hitting that week, and symptoms you can expect to have. This 3D feature goes along with the other “How Big Is Baby” feature, which compares the baby to seeds and fruit like, “your baby is the size of an appleseed."

In addition to the baby’s changing body, it tells you what changes you can expect your body to be going through at any given week in your pregnancy. The best part? It tells you why things are happening, not just that you should expect to be puking your guts out the next two months.

Photo courtesy of Abi Berwager Schreier

The planner option is pretty awesome as it syncs to your personal calendar, tracks your doctor’s appointments, and alerts you to when you need to call and set up an appointment. The app gives you a list of general questions you should ask you doctor at your first visit when you’re newly pregnant, and it saves them. There are also weekly reminders of what you should be doing at each week of your pregnancy, like in the very beginning, week five, it suggests establishing a healthy diet, starting a pregnancy journal, and start saving up for the baby.

Another amazing feature are the articles it sends to you that change daily, and they are personalized with checklists, medical studies, and news. There is an option for you to receive push notifications from the app, too. It will remind you to read your daily articles and alert you to when you’re starting a new week of your pregnancy. A lot of the articles will help you cope with the less-than-awesome early pregnancy symptoms and explains why and how you should exercise during your pregnancy in a non-judgmental way.

Photo courtesy of Abi Berwager Schreier

The Bump app even hosts baby registries, and collects products from “Babies ‘R’ Us, Target, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Walmart with reviews of the products,” according to the app’s website. You can do your research and register all in the same place.

Finally, the community forums are extremely helpful, as you can join groups with women who have the same due date and are in the same trimester as you are, and you can commiserate and ask questions together. There are also groups for different subjects, including particular symptoms, certain types of high-risk pregnancies, moms carrying multiples, maternity fashion, baby nursery ideas, you name it. In fact, a friend of mine connected with the other ladies in her due date group on The Bump so well that they are now friends outside of the internet and travel to meet up and do fun things together — and bring their babies to hang.

Picking a pregnancy tracker app is a very personal decision, and what’s best for some ladies may not work for all. Luckily, there are a lot of them out there to chose from, and they are pretty customizable for each mommy-to-be. At the end of the day, it’s about what gives you peace of mind and reassurance that you’re having a healthy and happy pregnancy. Congratulations on your new family member.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.