This weekend, you've got a rare chance to score some royal-worthy style on the cheap. Schutz, the Brazilian shoe brand that Kate Middleton is a fan of, is having a major sale through Mother's Day. The deal gives you 25 percent off all regularly priced shoes, from sandals to pumps to boots. All you have to do is enter the discount code "FRIENDS."

Schutz doesn't discount its footwear often, according to In Style, and when they do, it's usually more like 15 percent off. That makes it all the more tempting to treat yourself to a stylish Mother's Day gift, because who knows when you'll get a chance like this again?

The Duchess was spotted in the Schutz Dollie sandal back in 2016, according to What Kate Wore, as she attended a gala event at London's Natural History Museum. The peachy, pinkish colored sandals featured an ankle strap and a stiletto heel. Paired with her body-hugging off the shoulder white dress, the glam was absolutely off the charts (as you can see below).

The Dollie sandal, unfortunately, is no longer available on the Schutz website, but there are plenty of similarly gorgeous, Kate Middleton-esque options to try out. I think Kate would whole-heartedly approve of the Marnie sandal ($170), which drops down to $128 when you enter the 25 percent off code.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The designer behind the Dollie, Alexandre Birman, told Footwear News that seeing the Duchess step out in his company's shoes was "remarkable." He also noted that Schutz's website and social media channels got a huge bump in traffic, and of course, the Dollie sold out instantly as people scrambled to snatch up the royal style.

Marnie Sandal $170 Schutz SEE ON SCHUTZ

Kate's not the only celeb who can't get enough of Schutz, either. Who What Wear dubbed Schutz one of the top shoe brands of 2018, and Star Style compiled a huge photo gallery of the many famous women who've been spotted in its footwear. The Maryana boot is super popular, with Kate Hudson and Emily Ratajkowski both owning a pair (make that two pairs for Ratajkowski, actually). Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Katy Perry are all on board with the brand, too.

Maryana Boot $290 Schutz SEE ON SCHUTZ

While you couldn't exactly call Schutz's shoes inexpensive, even with the 25 percent off coupon code, they're definitely much more accessible than the average celeb-loved brands (I'm looking at you, Christian Louboutin), so it's not surprising that Kate stepped out in a pair. Relatively affordable pieces often pop up in Kate's wardrobe, according to Harper's Bazaar — both she and sister-in-law Meghan Markel have a knack for blending high-end designer pieces with off-the-rack finds.

Kate Middleton is also well-known for re-wearing her favorite wardrobe items again and again and sticking with brands that she loves, according to Insider. Who knows, perhaps the Duchess is filling up her online cart right now with a new pairs of Schutz stilettos and sandals — so you better get yours before she sparks another sellout, and before the sale ends on May 12.