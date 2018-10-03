Each and every day President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office, the nation becomes more enraged with the POTUS' behavior, and justifiably so. Case in point: On Tuesday night, Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault and delivered an emotional testimony to the Senate of the alleged incident last week.

The video of Trump at a rally in Mississippi, mocking a woman who maintains that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh as a teenager while they were both in high school, is disturbing. But what's even more alarming were the laughs and applause from the crowd as Trump attempted to discredit Ford's testimony because she wasn't able to provide explicit answers about details regarding the night of the alleged assault, as CNN reported.

"I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer," Trump said on Tuesday to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday, according to New York Magazine. "How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know."

The mocking continued. "I don't know. I don't know," Trump went on to tell the Mississippi crowd, as the New York Post reported. "What neighborhood was it in? I don't know. Where's the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs — where was it? I don't know — but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember."

Understandably, Trump's comments were immediately met with disbelief and outrage on Twitter.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "This is the most misogynist display of barbaric insensitivity I’ve ever seen. THIS IS WHY I DIDN’T REPORT. THIS RIGHT HERE."

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti echoed the same statement, posing the question: "Yet Republicans question why women are so reluctant to come forward?"

Tish James, a Democratic nominee for NYS Attorney General, tweeted: "For @realDonaldTrump to blantantly [sic] mock Dr. Ford & her story is insulting to every woman in our country & across the globe. Shame on Donald Trump."

It's important to note that there are many reasons why Ford would not remember every detail — like how she got home or whose party it was — about the night of the alleged assault. For example, as TIME explained, "in states of high stress, fear or terror like combat and sexual assault," parts of your brain — the prefrontal cortex, specifically — can be "impaired" or "even effectively shut down."

Additionally, as Jim Hopper wrote for Scientific American, a "negativity bias" can affect a trauma victim's memories, writing:

When it comes to what will remain stored in our brains, is this: How emotionally activated, stressed, or terrified we were during the experience... Whether it’s an enemy ambush in an alley or a sexual assault in a bedroom, our brain will encode and retain what were — for us, moment-by-moment as the attack unfolded — the central details of our experience.

As Ford said during her Senate testimony, as Bloomberg reported, "I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling... I thought Brett was going to accidentally kill me."

Kavanaugh has firmly denied all allegations against him, according to CNN.

This isn't the first time Trump has tried to cast doubt on Ford's claims. Last month, when Ford's story first became public, Trump wrote on Twitter that "if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents."

This type of criminalization is just one of the many reasons why survivors don't come forward and immediately report the abuse they endured — and something Twitter promptly educated Trump on last month with the #WhyIDidntReport hashtag, as The Hill reported.

Trump's outlandish and disturbing comments are, sadly, nothing new. The nation has been living in disbelief for nearly two years, trying to cope and fight on every day. But this video of him mocking Dr. Ford's testimony may be one of his worst yet and it should serve as further motivation to get to the polls on Nov. 6.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.