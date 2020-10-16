You can always count on one Sister, Sister star and her beautiful family to welcome us into a new season. Ahead of Halloween, Tia Mowry-Hardict posted a photo with her daughter Cairo on Instagram and it may be the mother-daughter duo's cutest twinning moment yet. Spoiler alert: Tutus and little pumpkins are involved.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the actress and mother of two posted a set of adorable photos on Instagram, posing with her 2-year-old daughter outside of their Los Angeles home. For the photos, Mowry-Hardict and Cairo wore matching swan, pastel pink sweatshirts and layered tutu skirts from Petite Hailey's Mommy and Me collection. Mowry-Hardict, whose headband was made by Lele Sadoughi, held a small, yellow pumpkin in one hand and her daughter’s hand in the other as the two posed in front of a pumpkin and hay display, making for a perfect fall photo op.

The 42-year-old actress captioned the moment, "#pumkin #fun with my little #girl #cairo." In case you missed it, the pair also wore matching glittery gold shoes.

Like so many of us, fall may be one of Mowry-Hardict’s favorite seasons. The day before her cute photo shoot with Cairo, she had a little shoot of her own, posting a picture of herself sitting on a pile of pumpkins. "I guess you can say I #love #fall #pumpkins #sweaterweather," she captioned that post.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo has awed us with their matching cuteness. Last month, for example, the pair posed in front of their pool with matching rainbow, striped dresses from Caroline Constas.

"My #beautiful brown skin girl. Your skin just like pearls. The best the thing in the world. Never trade you for anything in the world," the actress captioned the photo with the lyrics from Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl."

Don't worry, the rest of the family gets in on the matching fun as well. Last year, in fact, Mowry-Hardict, her husband Cory, their 9-year-old son Cree, and Cairo all dressed up as Black Panther for Halloween.

With last year's costume success in mind, anticipation is certainly brewing on what or who the family will portray for this Halloween. And with the holiday season beginning, just imagine the kind of mommy and me twinning adorableness that could be in store.