Tia Mowry's Toddler Is Her Alarm Clock, Kicks Off Her Morning Routine — EXCLUSIVE

As a busy mom of two, Tia Mowry's morning routine begins like so many other parents: her toddler serves as her alarm clock with no snooze button. In an exclusive video shared with Romper from her web series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, the former Sister, Sister star gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how her day gets going and it all starts with her little girl Cairo waking mom up at 6:15 a.m.

"It's about 6:15, 6:20. I just woke up. My alarm clock happens to be my daughter Cairo," Mowry says at the beginning of the newest episode of Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, walking viewers through what her morning routine normally looks like. "She's always the first one to wake up, then I'm always the second. Good morning!"

Mornings for Mowry, who shares 8-year-old son Cree and 1-year-old daughter Cairo with husband Cory Hardrict, seem to be all about precision timing. For instance, after a diaper change and getting Cairo ready for the day, Mowry and her kids head downstairs for breakfast. Despite the fact that Mowry has a morning workout scheduled at Soul Cycle, she still manages to make each of her kids their own breakfast with fresh fruit, protein, and lots of happy chatter.

Tia Mowry's Quick Fix on YouTube

As busy as Mowry's morning is, she manages to fit in a little time for herself by meeting a friend for a 45-minute workout at Soul Cycle. Once back home, it's time to get ready to take herself and her kids out for a day at the children’s museum in Santa Monica.

Field trips such as these might seem easy and carefree to people who haven't tried to organize them, but many parents are well aware that a Herculean amount of effort goes into them. Before making it to the Cayton Children's Museum with a smile on her face, Mowry takes a shower, does her hair and makeup, and organizes both kids, who were ready to have a great time.

The newest episode of Tia Mowry's Quick Fix airs on Friday, Feb. 21 as part of Kin Network, which is accessible through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Amazon.