When you finally get your baby to sleep through the night consistently, it feels like you've conquered the absolute biggest childhood sleep challenge of all and you no longer need to worry about your kid's sleep habits. Unfortunately, these 10 toddler sleep red flags might be waiting around the corner, ready to rear their ugly heads and throw you for a loop long after your baby learns not to wake you up five times a night.

“When toddlers are tired, emotions are heightened,” in-demand sleep coach Natalie Nevares tells Romper in an email. Depending on your child’s emotional skills, typical overtired behavior might range from "unpleasant to unbearable,” Nevares says. “A normally easy-going child might suddenly burst into tears, explode into a tantrum, throw their sippy cup at the dog, or flat-out refuse to (fill in the blank).”

Toddlers who don’t sleep well on a regular basis, meanwhile, might rarely seem tired (in fact, quite the opposite).

“Ever seen a toddler running around at 8 p.m. even though they've been up since 5 a.m. and refused a nap? Ever been so exhausted, yet you can't sleep? That's adrenaline, aka "second wind,’” explains Nevares. “For toddlers, adrenaline presents as hyperactive.”

Normal overtired toddler behavior, “especially if unusual,” is generally nothing to worry about, Nevares says. “But if a formerly great independent sleeper suddenly stops sleeping well,” she adds, there are a few red flags to look out for. Some behaviors can point to deeper issues that deserve the attention of a medical professional or sleep consultant. Knowing what to look for can help you identify toddler sleep problems before they make a permanent impression on your child's sleep habits or wreak havoc on their health.

1. Snoring Or Noisy Breathing If you notice your toddler snoring or breathing noisily with an open mouth at night, Nevares says this could be a red flag sleep apnea (which is different in toddlers than adults). "This type of noise signals some type of trouble (in their airway) and should be recorded and reported to your child’s pediatrician," sleep consultant Tonja Bizor tells Romper.

2. Frequent Night Waking Waking up throughout the night can be normal, but if your toddler is waking up frequently, you may need to further investigate to see if a problem exists. "We all actually wake up many times during the night as we cycle through various stages of sleep, but we should be able to roll over and fall back to sleep without even registering that we were awake," pediatric sleep consultant Jamie Engelman tells Romper. "If children are waking frequently and up for prolonged periods (or need assistance in falling back to sleep), it could indicate a lack of independent sleep skills and/or a scheduling issue (such as too much or too little sleep during the day)."

3. Long Night Wakings "Just like frequent night wakings, long night wakings can be a symptom of needing more sleep, not less," Lynelle Schneeberg, Psy.D., pediatric sleep psychologist, author of Become Your Child’s Sleep Coach, and director of the Behavioral Sleep Program at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, tells Romper. "Look at your child's overall amount of sleep and consider putting your child to sleep earlier, rather than later."

4. Falling Asleep Frequently During The Day Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Does your toddler fall asleep in the middle of doing things throughout the day, even when it's nowhere close to nap time? "A person that is resting well at night and getting proper nutrition should not fall asleep frequently during the day," Dana Stone, infant and toddler sleep consultant, tells Romper. "Excessive tiredness on a daily basis can be an indication that even though it may appear someone is sleeping, they may not cycling properly through the stages of deep sleep. This can be easily reviewed with a sleep study."

5. Night Terrors Or Nightmares It's pretty startling (not to mention frustrating) when your toddler wakes up scared in the middle of the night with a nightmare or a night terror, one of which could signal a sleep problem. "[Night terrors and nightmares] are not the same thing. Children have bad dreams from time to time, but if they are so upset, inconsolable and don't seem to be awake, it could be a night terror," children's sleep consultant Christine Stevens, tells Romper. "Children are likely not to remember that they had the dream, whereas with nightmares, children will usually be able to tell you they were scared of something." "Genuine fears with real tears at bedtime or in the middle of the night — clearly not manipulative behavior — is generally a sign that your child is processing something that they learned during the day," says Nevares. "It could be due to moving homes, starting school, a new teacher — or simply a story they heard from another kid. Processing fears is a healthy part of psychosocial developmental, and phases usually pass within a few weeks. If the fears persist, or if your child says or exhibits that they're scared of a child care provider or family member, that could be a bright red flag."

6. Restless Movement During Sleep If you notice your toddler moving a lot while sleeping, it may be a red flag, but not always. "Kids are very restless sleepers. If combined with sleep-disordered breathing though, then there is cause for concern," Schneeberg tells Romper. "Extreme restlessness can be a symptom of RLS (restless leg syndrome) a disorder that can affect one's ability to fall asleep and stay asleep comfortably," Stone says. "Usually, it's described with an uncomfortable sensation in the legs. This can be aggravated by overexertion and exhaustion."

7. Trouble Falling Asleep Viktorcvetkovic/E+/Getty Images If your child struggles to fall asleep when they should be tired (like after an active day at the park or the beach), this could be cause for concern, but it could also just be a sign that they are overtired. "There are many reasons for this stemming from scheduling issues to environment to temperament and stress," Engelman tells Romper. She recommends making sure that your child isn't exposed to "excess light or screen-time during the hours prior to or at bedtime" and to "use a calming bedtime routine and practice relaxation techniques to help calm the child's mind and body" if stress is the culprit.

8. Fear Of Going To Sleep I have experienced this red flag with my own son as a toddler and it took a while for him to overcome his fear of going to sleep. "This almost always means that a child can't yet self-soothe and will demonstrate fear around bedtime because his parents may or may not be willing or able to stay nearby until the job is done," Schneeberg tells Romper. However, it's important to make the distinction between a genuine fear of going to sleep and a dependence on having a caregiver to fall asleep, Nevares says. If a child hasn't been sleep trained, fear of sleep is likely to be a behavioral issue, she explains; if they have, it's more likely to be a genuine fear (of anything from the danger of real physical harm to monsters in the closet, which can be a normal developmental phase).