Zach and Tori Roloff are officially parents to two incredibly adorable kids. The Little People, Big World stars recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Lilah Ray, and seem to be loving every moment with their newborn. In fact, the whole family is, as evidenced by Tori Roloff's precious new photos of her daughter that she shared on social media over the weekend.

Zach and Tori welcomed their second child and first daughter on Nov. 19, and it seems like they've really been loving life as a family of four. Although it's been a little less than a week since Lilah made her arrival, the whole family seems to be adjusting quite nicely, including their family dog.

In new photos posted on Tori's Instagram Story on Sunday evening, Lilah can be seen holding hands with her big brother Jackson, getting acquainted with their family dog, Murphy, and just hanging out on the couch with her parents.

"Both kids sleeping away," she wrote on one of the sweet snaps. "Killin the parent game with Zach Roloff."

Tori seems especially over the moon now that their daughter has arrived, considering her pregnancy with Lilah was quite hard. In fact, in August, Tori wrote on Instagram that she is not "one of those women who loves being pregnant," but she was very grateful to be pregnant. "I love sharing this experience with Zach and Jackson!" she wrote. "I love that God has given me a gift and chosen me to be this sweet child's mama."

Now that Lilah is here, though, Tori is set to face a new set of struggles as a mom of two young kids. But it's nothing she can't handle; she already has had plenty of experience with little ones during her time a Kindergarten teacher and, of course, her past two years with Jackson.

Although Tori hasn't posted many new photos of her daughter just yet, it's been such a treat to see how the family has been adjusting behind the scenes. Little People, Big World fans should stay tuned to Tori's Instagram Story for more sweet peeks into their life as a family of four.