Astrology is so much fun, you guys. Is it a clear and uneditable map to your past, present, and future? Of course not. But it's an awesome meditation on different personality types. As long as we don't take ourselves too seriously, knowing about the Zodiac is a handy and entertaining tool in our kit. And with that endorsement-cum-caveat, I'd like to talk about the Zodiac traits your child will get from your partner, specifically according to your partner's sign.

Regardless of your own star sign, your parents' personalities, tendencies, and peccadilloes will, one way or another, leave an indelible mark on your own sense of self. For example, I inherited my mother's upbeat enthusiasm that is so common in Aries. I have two dads, a Gemini and an Aquarius, and I got their social ease and bizarre quirks as well.

Again, these cosmic insights are hardly the be all end all — even professional astrologers will tell you that you have to factor in things like moon signs, ascendant signs, and what planet is where and when — but, like I said, it's fun.

So what might your little one might expect to look forward to based on daddy dearest's sign? Here's a start:

Aries (March 21 — April 19) An unwavering commitment to success and accomplishment is the cornerstone of an Aries' life. They have drive and grit that spreads into every facet of who they are, including parenting. When not kept in check, an Aries parent may be like every overbearing dad in a football movie and their kid will be all "I don't want your life!" But when channeled in a healthy way, your kiddo will inherit their dad's drive to be the best.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) One of the many great qualities you'll find in a Taurus is an implacable sense of calm. Down to earth, patient, and hardworking, Taurus dads are a soothing, steady presence in the lives of their families, which can give those around them the time and understanding they need to gain insight and perspective on any situation. So one of the most important things your child will learn from a Taurus dad is that not all heroes wear capes... or will necessarily do anything heroic. Sometimes the hero you need is just sitting on the porch quietly after doing some yard work and is there to talk if you need it.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini dads are super-enthusiastic and will be their kid's biggest cheerleader. Naturally diplomatic and results-oriented, they love helping people with their problems. Your child, therefore, will almost certainly inherit their dad's ability to rally the troops and, as long as Gemini papa doesn't over-insert himself into their kids lives (a natural risk for these sometimes insecure social butterflies), Gemini dads will have a great relationship with their kids. (Their dad jokes are going to be on point, too.)

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Noted for their salty, withdrawn dispositions, you might think that Cancer dads are just as salty and withdrawn from their kids. Nothing could be farther from the truth, though, because this sign is devoted to their family and their sensitive nature means they're nurturing and affectionate. They build their world around their children and never want to miss a game, play, or school event. Kids with Cancer fathers will likely inherit this desire to always be present, especially emotional kids who will particularly benefit from having a dad who understands what it means to be sensitive.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) When it comes to Leos, it's all about personality, personality, personality. (Fortunately, it's a charming and generous personality.) And when you're in regular contact with such a larger than life person for, say, an entire childhood, some of that is bound to rub off one way or the other. At the very least the child of a Leo dad will inherit an understanding of how to navigate life around social power players and not be steamrolled by them (which is not an uncommon occurrence when it comes to Leos, bless their hearts).

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) The children of Virgo fathers will learn the importance of a detailed, clearly communicated plan early on, because their Virgo fathers will ensure that they do. Virgo dads will thrive on that order, like to keep up appearances, and know that every family member must play their part. But it's not all fussiness and nitpicking; these fathers are doting parents and will also always clearly communicate that their children are adored.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras enjoy "the finer things," from art and music to luxury cars and clothes. They also like to share those finer things with those they love. So kids of Libra dads will no doubt be taken to concerts, museums, and movies (and, yes, on the occasional shopping spree) from an early age. As a result, these kids will no doubt serve as taste-makers among their peers, because they've learned from the best.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) A word of warning and encouragement to the children of Scorpio fathers: this sometimes mysterious, always charismatic sign can smell bullsh*t a mile away. You will not be able to pull one over on them, and I'd advise you not try. The good news is that they're loyal and excellent teachers and will no doubt instruct you on how to do the same. There are few greater gifts a father can give to his children than Scorpio intuition.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Though often non-committal and a bit flaky, when a Sagittarius man chooses to become a father there can be no doubt that he will be a fun dad. Funny and idealistic his children will love spending time with him, almost certainly out in nature (a Sagittarius' favorite place). He will also inspire them to try new things (a Sagittarius' favorite pastime) from interesting new hobbies to that new fusion restaurant that just opened down the block.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Known for their super-serious demeanor, ambition, and incredible business acumen, you may think that Capricorns are far too busy chasing prestige to devote much time to their families. But, in fact, nothing is more important to a Capricorn than family and tradition (which is saying a lot, because their career is, like, super-duper important to them). Still, that said, serious attitude will be ever-present, and the children of Capricorn fathers will no doubt inherit their pop's ability to play it cool and keep it together.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) You know Belle's father in Beauty and the Beast? Total Aquarius. He's smart! He's wacky! He's inventive! He's sensitive and loving and funny! And, as with Belle, that sense of being off-beat and maybe even a little bit kooky will definitely be passed on. This is a good thing! Aquarius is the most creative star sign, and an Aquarius dad will encourage his littles to always think outside of the box.