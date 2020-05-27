With kids stuck at home driving their parents up the wall with their pent-up energy, there’s never been a better time to invest in a backyard trampoline. Right now, across the United States, big box vendors of the gymnastic springboards are racing to keep up with the demand... but as many a parent has discovered, these bouncy surfaces are nowhere to be found. Indeed, trampolines are sold out almost everywhere, but there are still a few available online.

Now, if you’re having visions of a giant 20-foot wide tramp big enough to throw your entire brood in for hours at a time, let me manage your expectations. Those classic family-size trampolines disappeared weeks ago for the most part. Oh sure, there are a few left (see below), but smaller jumpers are much more widely available at the moment. Either way, no matter what type of trampoline you're looking for, you'll definitely want to get it as soon as possible. (And speaking of fun summer products selling out, if you haven't picked up an inflatable pool yet, you'll probably want to order one of those too. Like, yesterday. The same goes for swing sets and probably any other backyard-y type item you can think of, so get shopping. Even the items listed below might not be available in a few days.)

1. 15' Round Backyard Trampoline with Safety Enclosure 15' Round Backyard Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Wayfair | $2,240 8.4 H x 15 W x 163 D see on wayfair Is this super fancy backyard trampoline a major investment? Yes. But, with camps canceled, vacations postponed, and swim lessons on hiatus, maybe it might make financial sense to some. I'll let you be the judge. Just know that Wayfair says these are going fast!

2. My First Trampoline 36-Inch Mini Trampoline, Blue My First Trampoline 36-Inch Mini Trampoline, Blue Walmart | $60 3 feet see on walmart It's not huge, but your kid will still work those wiggles out with this 36-inch mini trampoline available at Walmart. With a comfortable handle, they can hold on while they hop to it. Or, you can give it a go yourself and work out some of the stress while watching Netflix — a deal at $60.

3. Medium Oval Trampoline Medium Oval Trampline SpringFree Trampoline | $1,500 see on springfree trampoline Now I know I just said these trampolines are available online, and that's true, with a minor caveat. This huge trampoline can be purchased now, it just won't ship for 9 to 10 weeks. Why am I including it then? Because, um, hello?! Your children will likely still need this distraction in 9 to 10 weeks.

4. Gymax 10 FT Trampoline Combo Bounce Jump Safety Enclosure Net W/Spring Pad Ladder Gymax 10 FT Trampoline Combo Bounce Jump Safety Enclosure Net W/Spring Pad Ladder Walmart | $900 $680 10 ft see on walmart Talk about a miracle: If ordered now, this trampoline (which features a spring pad ladder for easy climbing in and out) will arrive by June 1! Assuming it doesn't sell out, that is. Which it very well might, so you should probably order it immediately.