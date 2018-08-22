It's hard to believe that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, is nearly 7 months old, but in a recent Instagram post, Travis Scott posted two new photos of Stormi, and honestly, his little girl is growing up *so* fast. The Astroworld rapper shared the pics on social media Wednesday, and in them, he cuddled his daughter while they sat together on a rooftop patio. And it looks like Stormi was definitely loving it: in the first shot, she glanced over at the camera while her dad was giving her a kiss on her belly, and in the second, she gave an adorable scrunchy smile as she snuggled into his chest.

The photos are a sweet "dad moment" for Scott, who has actually been pretty busy professionally as of late. On Sunday, Billboard announced that Scott's new album was spending its second straight week at number one on the album charts, and earlier this week, he also announced the dates to his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, according to Rolling Stone, which will kick off Nov. 8 in Maryland. But his big week hasn't been without controversy: on Sunday, Nicki Minaj claimed that Scott and Jenner were responsible for keeping her own new release, Queen, from taking the number one spot, even suggesting that they'd basically used baby Stormi as a marketing ploy.

If they did, well, it definitely seems to have worked: in a tweet, Minaj criticized Scott for boosting his sales with tour passes offering priority venue entry (but not actual concert tickets) to his fans — an offer Jenner then promoted in an Instagram post linking to Scott's website, where she wrote that she and Stormi were "ready for tour."

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj called the couple out, and wrote, "I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi."

So is Minaj actually feuding with a famous infant? In an episode of her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, Minaj joked that yes, she totally was. According to The Fader, the rapper said,

I love Kylie, I love Kim, I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and Baby Stormi have beef. Yes we do. Now, this is what the f*ck is happening today. Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now.

Of course, just in case anyone was actually worried, Minaj's "beef" isn't *really* about Stormi being a total internet power player. In addition to Minaj taking issue with what she considered to be Scott prioritizing clothing and concert pass sales above actual album sales, she also called out Spotify, whom she claimed pulled promised first-day promo of Queen to "teach her a lesson" after she played her album on Apple Radio before it was released (something she said was entirely unintentional).

Spotify hasn't responded to Romper's request for comment on the matter, and Minaj later wrote that her tweets were "sarcasm/dry humor," not anger. But her message was also pretty clear: Minaj tweeted, "Do you know how many women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back?????"

Even if she is already inadvertently skilled at promoting her dad's album and tour though, let's be honest: Stormi is basically the cutest, and if I were Travis Scott, I'd totally be sharing adorable photos like these with the world world (I mean, just look at her precious little face!). And, it sounds like the admiration between Scott and Stormi is totally mutual — in the September issue of Vogue Australia, Jenner spoke about raising a family with Scott and praised him as a dad, telling the magazine, she loves "just watching him with her," and added, "he’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him."

Judging by Scott's latest Instagram photos of his daughter, that definitely seems to be the case — I'm not even sure there could possibly be a sweeter dad-and-daughter duo at this point. So while she may currently be involved in some pretty unexpected celeb drama, it seems like Stormi and her parents are living their best lives ever right now. And they've got the adorable family photos to prove it.