True Thompson's Cutest Moments Thus Far To "Aww" Over
It seems impossible, I know, but Khloé Kardashian's adordable daughter True Thompson is officially 2 years old! So to celebrate her official entry into the toddler years, courtesy of her adoring mom's many photos and videos, let's have a look back at some of True Thompson's cutest moments thus far.
Little True Thompson, whom Kardashian shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, was born in born in Cleveland on April 12, 2018 with her aunts Kourtney and Kim Kardashian on hand to support her mom. Even Kardashian can't believe how quickly time has flown by. "I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday," Kardashian tweeted ahead of her daughter's birthday. "time flies so quickly!!! I’m so grateful for every second."
Since her birth, True has become the center of Kardashian's world, featuring heavily in her mom's social media feed on a regular basis. And why not? Kardashian had spent years training to be a mom by being a super cool aunt to her many nieces and nephews, so that by the time she welcomed her own sweet little girl she was ready to have a blast with it. Luckily for her, little True seemed to be born ready for the role. Ready to dress in piles of adorable Halloween costumes or wear matching pajamas with her mom or play with her cute little cousins, as evidenced by these sweet moments below.
True Rocking A Headband
In June 2018, True was just a few months old but already setting style trends with her sweet headband.
True Hanging Out With Her BFF
True and her mom, aka "best friends," looked like they were having a great time chatting and hanging out in December 2019.
Good Hair & Window Kisses
Chilling With Chicago
Baby True Loving Herself
True already knew how to take some time for self-affirmation back in April 2019, checking herself in the mirror and giving herself a little kiss. Probably because her mom started doing "positive affirmations" with her before she was 1 year old to make sure she feels beautiful.
True & Her Glam Gear
True Doing Her Best Cardi B
Kris Jenner tried to do her "best Cardi B" with Kardashian and True on holiday in September 2018, but I think we can all agree True wins.
Sunglasses & Pajamas
Kim Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter North is a bit of an icon, but it looks like her cousin True was giving her a run for her money in February. Heart-shaped sunglasses with pajamas? Amazing.
Cooler Than Mom?
Cousins & Cupcakes
The crew of little ones in the Kardashian/Jenner family all showed up for a cupcake party in October 2018, including Stormi Webster, True, Chicago Kardashian-West, Dream Kardashian, and Saint Kardashian-West. True's headband game was already strong.
A "Baby Bread Baker"
Winner Of Halloween
True's first Halloween saw her wearing several costumes including a unicorn that matched her mom's pajamas. But I think the clear winner is this baby lamb.
Cheese!
It can't be easy having your photo taken all the time because you're so darn cute, but True proves she loves it in a video her mom shared in December where she can be heard saying "Cheese!" as soon as she sees the camera.