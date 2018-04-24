I have one of those long names that I apologize for when someone asks me to spell it. "It's a long one, so hold on to your hat." Ultimately, I don't mind it because my name is wrapped in meaning, including the fact that I am named for my grandmother. But if you have a little one growing in your belly and are seeking to simplify things, then you might want to check out some unique baby names with two syllables.

And just because you are keeping it simple doesn't mean that you can't choose a name that is steeped in meaning. Whether you choose a short first name because you are pairing it with a gigantic last name or you simply like the way it sounds, you're bound to discover something that suits your soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. After all, who wouldn't love a name that means "peaceful" or "happy"? You might also find that people with some of these names carry serious potential to be born leaders and do big things for humanity, and, well, that's all kinds of awesome.

And, of course, no matter the name you choose for your baby, it's bound to be amazing because, guess what? They already are.

1. Odette LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images If you're a fan of Swan Lake, then you know Odette (pronounced oh-DEHT) is the name of the "good" swan in Tchaikovsky's ballet. And if you suspect your little one harbors an inner peace, then Odette might be a fit. People with this name have "a deep inner need for quiet," according to SheKnows. It's perfect if you're looking for a name with a little mystery and romance.

2. Grayson Originally a surname, Grayson has become a popular choice for boys and girls. While the name literally means "son of the gray-haired one," SheKnows noted that people with the name Grayson tend to follow professions where they can serve humanity. It's also been showing up in hip preschools for at least the past 15 years.

3. Felix Meaning "happy" or "fortunate," Felix has long been popular in London, but has recently become a favorite in America as well, according to Nameberry.com. People with the name Felix tend to be visionary and may inspire others. It's got a bit of a mischievous feel to it, as well (maybe because of Felix the Cat?).

4. Aslin Originally only thought of as a surname, Aslin is now becoming a popular first name choice for girls. People with the name Aslin are determined and born leaders, according to numerological interpretation. It's definitely a strong, powerful name for a woman with almost a mythological kind of vibe.

5. Harper Harper, which literally means "harp player," was rarely heard before the mid-2000s, but entered the girls' list in 2004 and became ultra popular, according to Nameberry.com. This surge in use could be due in part to celeb parents like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (whose twins are named Harper and Gideon).

6. Tehya As soon as I saw Tehya (pronounced TEY-ah) on the many name lists, I kind of fell in love with it. So, it came as no surprise that Tehya — which comes from Native American origin — means "precious." Flowing and graceful, this is a lovely alternative to more commonly used names ending in "a" for girls.

7. Levi According to Baby Center, Levi is Hebrew for "joined in harmony." And if you think your little one might be a peacemaker, then you will especially love that in the theocratic structure of Israel, the Levites were the people who promoted social cohesion. (It's also the name of an Elton John song, so extra points there.)

8. Quentin Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Whether you are a fan of the famous Pulp Fiction director or simply love that the people with the name Quentin (pronounced KWEHN-tin) have a deep desire to lead, you might consider adding this one to your list. According to SheKnows, people with this name "tend to be mystics, philosophers, scholars, and teachers."

9. Zola Meaning "peaceful" or "Earth," according to Babble, Zola brings with it some super cute and even shorter nicknames, like Zoe and Zo. It's got a modern-feeling swing that's somehow classic, too.

10. Flora As you might have guessed, Flora means "flower." As SheKnows explained, "people with this name have a deep inner need for quiet, and a desire to understand and analyze the world they live in, and to learn the deeper truths."

11. Bexley Derived from the names of two different locations — a suburb of Columbus, Ohio and a London borough — Bexley is often found on Nameberry.com's list of "Rare Or Uncommon Names." (And just think of what a cute nickname "Bex" could be.)

12. Margaux According to SheKnows, "people with this name have a deep inner desire for travel and adventure, and want to set their own pace in life without being governed by tradition." In French, the meaning of the name Margaux is "pearl."

13. Soren Pronounced SOH-ren, Soren is the Danish form of Thor, according to Babble. Of course, if you are looking for something a bit more philosophical, then you can lean on the fact that Soren was also the first name of Kierkegaard, who is considered to be the father of existentialism.

14. Brielle RichLegg/E+/Getty Images A name with French roots, Brielle is said to mean "God is my strength," according to BabyNames.com. Nicknames for this lovely moniker include Bri and Elle.

15. Linus You might hear Linus and think of the beloved Charlie Brown Character, but according to Nameberry.com, Linus was also a musician and poet who invented rhythm and melody and taught music to Hercules. Sounds like some seriously creative roots. (One might have expected piano-playing Schroeder to be the Peanuts character with musical roots.)

16. Frankie This is one of those super cool names that suits a girl or a boy, which is just one of the reasons I love it. It's also all kinds of awesome because according to Nameberry.com, Frankie frequently makes the "Badass Baby Names" list and I can totally see why.

17. Piper Piper technically means exactly what it sounds like — "pipe player." But if you're a fan of Orange Is The New Black or simply loved the Piper who aspired to be a singer and played the lead in Coyote Ugly, then you know the name packs a whole lot of punch in those two syllables.