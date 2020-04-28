Every once in a while, a commercial will make you a bit teary-eyed, which is exactly what's happening with this viral Mother's Day ad that celebrates "A Mother's Love" during a truly difficult time in our lives.

As always, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, May 10, though celebrations will look and feel quite different as social distancing orders remain in effect for millions of people across the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that certainly doesn't mean moms will be forgotten. In fact, flower delivery service Teleflora is doing its part to remind people just how important moms are every day and especially right now.

"Life as we know it is on hold, but the world keeps turning and moms keep loving. To all the moms powering us through these uncertain times with unwavering love: Happy Mother’s Day," Teleflora captioned the commercial called "A Mother's Love," which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on YouTube since Monday.

Beginning with footage of people walking and wearing face masks, a voice-over says, "When things are at their worst, we can always count on moms to be at their best." The ad goes on to feature short videos of mothers doing their best to make the world a better place during the coronavirus pandemic. Like a mom who is working from home with her child on her lap. Or moms keeping their kids occupied and engaged by baking with them and playing ball in the living room. And there's also the thoughtful women keeping their own moms safe by visiting through a glass window. In other words, all of the myriad ways that moms work every day to protect their loved ones not just from contracting the coronavirus, but also keeping them mentally healthy as well.

"While the world around us is hunkered down in fear, they're the ones on the frontline making the new normal feel a little bit more normal," the voice-over goes on to say. "All in the hopes that years from now when their kids think back on this time, they won't think about the fear or the uncertainty. They'll tell stories about playing ball in the house and not getting in trouble. About epic birthday parades, social distancing dance-offs, and uninterrupted family dinners."

Moms on social media were quick to show their appreciation for the acknowledgment. "Love this!!! Thank you for recognizing moms!!" one commented on YouTube, while another said, "LOVE IT!!!! THANK YOU 4 THIS."

Protecting children from worry and fear is what moms do best and this ad's acknowledgement of the difference moms are making in the world — during a pandemic and always — is enough to get even the most cynical among us emotional.

