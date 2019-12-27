2020 might as well be the year of Virgo. In fact, the Virgo 2020 horoscope predictions are all about positive energy. Get ready for some fresh new adventures in the year ahead.

"2020 for you is all about maximizing upon the advantageous events that happened at the tail end of 2019," astrologer Cathy Stronach tells Romper. Feeling yourself is what it's all about. "Always punctual and detail oriented, almost to a fault, you enter 2020 completely earthed out with five planets in your fellow earth sign, Capricorn," astrologer Leslie McGuirk tells Romper. "This will make you even more of a Virgo than you were before, so the danger is in becoming too fastidious and too picky both at work and in your private life."

Over the year, you may need to balance this intense Virgo energy with some help from fresh sources to keep your personal life in check. "By the time we get to August of 2020, when Uranus goes retrograde in Taurus, your high attention to every single detail of your life needs to be replaced with more joy and fun," says McGuirk, who suggests being open to new experiences and opportunities throughout the year. Don't discount the help of new friends, either. "You need new people in your life who will help you break your patterns," says McGuirk. This openness will help you stay out of a rut.

Career-wise, it's time to lean in and get stuff done. "Saturn is calling upon you to knuckle down and get on with the work that needs doing," says Stronach. By setting parameters in your daily life, it will be easier to focus on what needs to be done.

Your love life is also poised to take some interesting turns. "Within a relationship one of you may want more commitment or to settle down. The other may want more fun," says Stronach. And for people who want to be in a relationship, this may be a particularly lucky year. "Since Jupiter is the galactic globetrotter, it’s anyone’s guess on which coast or continent true love awaits you. No matter your GPS coordinates, the landscape of your love life will be punctuated by romantic highs," according to the AstroTwins. Get ready for a stellar year, in other words.

For the most part, this is your year. "It is really all about taking back your life and making it what you want it to be. The way is clear, the blocks are off, and the roadmap is aligned. 2020 is truly a year of positive manifestation," says Stronach. Get out there and live it up, Virgo.

