If you're looking for a way to keep the magic alive for your little Disney fans while they're cooped up at home and out of school, there are fortunately loads of ways you can do so even as the theme parks are closed for the foreseeable future. Going on a virtual Frozen ride at Disney World, for instance, is a great way to enjoy the magic world of Arandelle inhabited by Elsa, Anna and their little pal Olaf from the comfort of your own home. It might not be precisely the same as going on the ride for real, of course, but at least this way you don't have to stand in line for hours.

Although Disney theme parks across the globe are currently due to ongoing health concerns and will remain closed until further notice, there are still plenty of ways to keep your little Frozen fans happy beyond streaming both the original movie and Frozen 2 on Disney+ over and over again.

Indeed, the whole family can strap in and take a virtual ride on a ride like Frozen Ever After in the Norway showcase at Walt Disney World's Epcot Center without having to pay any money at all.

'Frozen' Ever After (Epcot Center, Walt Disney World, Orlando) Fun Family Florida on YouTube The "Frozen Ever After" ride gives guests the chance to visit Arendelle aboard a Nordic boat. It's classified as a "song-filled, slow-moving boat ride with backward and forward plunges down short waterfalls," and if you were actually on the boat for real you "may get wet." Fortunately you can stay dry as a bone, thanks to the virtual version.

Disney 'Frozen 2' Roller Coaster (Virtual Only) 360 Vacation VR on YouTube There are some definite benefits to virtual rides, particularly if you're someone who likes the idea of rollercoasters more than actually riding them. Also you can try out rides that don't yet exist in reality, like this Frozen 2-themed rollercoaster that is still in production for Disneyland Hong Kong called Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, according to Inside The Magic.