Just the other day I looked at my calendar and realized that Christmas was less than two weeks away. I'm not going to lie, I broke out into a cold sweat. I'm woefully behind on all my holiday shopping and I had a minor freakout because I'm now putting my fate in the hands of the Walmart delivery gods. If you're in the same boat, the last day to order holiday gifts from Walmart.com, to get them in time for Christmas, is still a few days away.

To my fellow procrastinators, take note: Walmart shoppers have until December 20 at 2:00 p.m. local time to order on Walmart.com for a delivery by Christmas Eve, according to a Walmart spokeswoman. And if you are able to do a store pick-up, you have even more time. Some eligible items can be ordered on Walmart.com as late as December 23 at 4 p.m. local time for an in-store pickup on Christmas Eve until 5 p.m. local time, according to the same Walmart representative.

But, if you don't get your online orders in on time and have to do a last-minute trek to your local Walmart, just make sure to note that Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24 and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you're in need of a little gift inspiration in the meantime, Walmart is currently running their "20 Days of Deals" promotion through December 20, with different deals each day. At the time of writing, one of the hottest deals is the Shark Ion RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote, priced at $169 (regularly $299), with free two-day shipping. I don't know about you, but that sounds like the perfect gift to make any parent's life a little bit easier.

I love shopping at Walmart for kitchen gear for all the chefs in my family, and one of the Day 14 deals is a killer price on the Chicago Cutlery set. Regularly priced at $99, this 5-piece set is reduced down to under $10 today — that's basically free. Okay, it looks like I can cross my brother and brother-in-law off my shopping list. Check, check! That feels good.

In addition to the "20 Day of Deals" offering, Walmart is also running a 'Free 2-Day Shipping' promotion leading up to the holidays on all gifts, if you spend more than $35 online, according to Business Insider.

Walmart.com isn't the only online retailer that's offering shipping deals to last-minute shoppers. Home Depot is also offering free 2-day shipping on many of its items, and Best Buy is offering free shipping on everything through the holiday season, according to the same Business Insider article. Amazon and Target also have free shipping options this holiday seasons.

No matter where you're ordering from this year, take heart knowing that the big retailers are trying to accommodate the last-minute shoppers of the world. Just make sure you also stock up on wrapping paper and tape, so that you're ready to wrap those parcels in time for the big day, too!

