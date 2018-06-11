What Are Becca's Tattoos? 'The Bachelorette' Put A Lot Of Meaning Behind Her Ink
In case you didn't notice on The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin has a decent amount of tattoos that she’s not afraid to show off and doesn't bother to cover, which just makes her that much more likeable and relatable for fans everywhere. It’s obviously not why she was chosen to be season 14’s Bachelorette, but it certainly adds to everything that makes Becca such a fan favorite. So what are Becca’s tattoos on The Bachelorette? During the season premiere, she briefly touched on what all of her tattoos are and some of the significance behind them, but it’s not hard to see that the majority of her tattoos are meant to pay tribute to her dad who passed away several years ago from brain cancer.
As someone with a couple of questionable and a couple of meaningful tattoos myself, I can totally get behind Becca using permanent body ink to do put something lasting and meaningful on her body as a way to honor someone or an important time in her life. It looks like she has four tattoos, including a bee, a cross, the initials SKK with a heart, and a Bible verse. All of them seem to have fairly obvious meanings behind them, except of course for the bee which is actually her most recent tattoo and was first pointed out on The Bachelor finale when Arie Luyendyk Jr. mentioned it in the middle of their drawn out and totally heartbreaking break-up.
Since the tattoos themselves are obviously meaningful to Becca, let’s take a closer look, shall we?
A Cross On Her Right Hand
More than once, Becca has mentioned in The Bachelor franchise that her faith is very important to her. Naturally, she would get a tattoo of a cross to symbolize that faith and pay tribute to it. And it should also be noted that it’s not a difficult tattoo to get, so that’s a win-win situation right there.
A Bible Verse On Her Right Wrist
The Bible verse tattooed on her wrist says, "Psalms 61:2." The verse it references is: "From the end of the earth I will cry to You. When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I." This is more than likely meant to be symbolic of Becca’s feelings toward her dad, especially if she got it around the time of his death or soon after.
Initials And A Heart On Her Foot
It’s an unwritten but often spoken tattoo rule to never get another person’s name tattooed on your body, but I am completely behind Becca getting what is rumored to be her father’s initials tattooed on her foot with a heart in memory of him. On social media and even on The Bachelor, Becca has been vocal about his passing and their close relationship, so it only makes sense that she’d get some ink in his memory.
The Bee On Her Left Wrist
This is where things get a little dicey. As you can see on Becca’s Instagram, she went to Las Vegas in January with a friend and, as shown on The Bachelor finale, shortly after, she traveled to meet with Arie for one of their "happy couple" weekends. It was likely in Vegas where she got her bee tattoo, and Arie even takes notice of it after he asked her how her trip was, possibly referring to her trip to Vegas. While it’s unclear where the inspiration for this particular tattoo came from, it could have very well been from Arie’s proposal.
There was a bee in the background, all but sullying things as he got down on one knee, and there’s a good chance that Becca got the small tattoo to honor the proposal that would, in her mind at the time, lead to her wedding. Again, it’s hard to say if that’s really where she got the inspiration for it, but seeing as how all of her other tattoos have important meanings behind them, it definitely makes sense.
The important thing is, regardless of the meaning behind her most recent tattoo, Becca obviously puts a lot of thought into everything she does and that can only mean that by the end of her season of The Bachelorette, she’s bound to have the kind of happy ending she deserves.