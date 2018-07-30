As if marrying someone in a 90 day window didn't come with enough problems, 90 Day Fiancé’s Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko have had troubles of their own. Viewers have continued to watch their story play out on the spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but what are Jorge and Anfisa doing now? The 90 Day Fiancé stars seem like they’re doing better than ever, even after going through a lot, both individually and as a couple. Back in February, TMZ reported that Jorge had been pulled over for a routine traffic stop when officers allegedly found almost 300 pounds of marijuana in his car. The same month, the couple took to Anfisa’s YouTube channel to quell any rumors that the arrest had had any negative impact on their marriage.

"Some time ago I made a post on my Instagram saying that I would like to keep my personal life private. But due to the crazy amount of speculation that’s going on, I just decided that it’s better to share with you that we’re still together, obviously," Anfisa said in the video. "We've never really broken up. Yes, we had our fights just like any other couple, but we’re working through it. You know, everybody fights. Everybody is crazy."

Fans of the couple might also remember Jorge alluding to Anfisa’s having a past career as a webcam girl during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 2 tell-all. Once Season 3 premiered, he admitted that he’d said those things just to hurt Anfisa, as their marriage wasn't in a great place at the time. And since then, it would seem that they’ve been getting closer and reconnecting off camera. Well, away from the show’s camera anyway.

Recently, Anfisa posted a video on her YouTube page of the two of them attempting a couple's yoga session and it was, dare I say, adorable. They seem like an honest and real couple in the video and it’s really a side of them that many fans haven’t seen on social media or on the show.

Anfisa Nava on YouTube

In May, Anfisa also posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "Happy wife, happy life," to show that they're still going strong, despite rumors of issues they may have as a married couple. Even if the marriage didn't seem to be going so well, though, Anfisa is definitely doing better than ever herself. Gone are the days of waiting around for Jorge to get home from work or filling her time with shopping trips.

In June, she posted about finishing her first semester in college. While I don't think we’ll see her at a nine to five job anytime soon, it's a step in the right direction. And she definitely keeps busy by updating her YouTube page. In addition to the yoga video with Jorge, Anfisa has also posted videos about her morning routine, weight loss tips, and general life updates.

It’s unclear if they’ll be back for yet another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but they seem intent on making their marriage work. Since some of the other couples in the franchise haven’t fared as well so far, it’s definitely refreshing to see. And it also gives viewers and fans hope that they might just make it, even after the cameras stop rolling.