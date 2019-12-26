If you need some last-minute 2020 party glasses or you just want to start the year with a stroll through your favorite store, you might be wondering about Target's New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours. After all, where else can you stock up on confetti and clearance underwear at the same time?

The very good news is that Target is open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. There is one catch however; many Target locations are closing at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve instead of the regular 10 or 11 p.m., so if you run out of bubbly a couple of hours away from midnight, the retailer isn't your best bet. The stores are keeping normal hours on New Year’s Day, which is truly fantastic in case you need orange juice and eggs for a tasty brunch or a (totally understandable) break from your family to wander the dollar section in silence. It’s always a good idea to call your nearest Target before making the trek, however, as the store’s hours can vary slightly, even when it’s not a holiday.

Target has everything you could need for a Pinterest-approved New Year’s Eve bash. There are gold Mylar party balloons that read “2020”, fun props for a photo booth, and fringe backdrops that look festive hanging in a doorway. Oh, and who doesn’t love tiny hats? Staying in and having a movie marathon sounds great too; so you'll want to stock up on cozy socks and hot chocolate mix (or a fun set like this one):

Whatever kind of evening you're planning, just be sure to make it to Target before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve... or else you’ll have to wait until New Year’s Day to expect more, pay less.