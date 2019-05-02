Though we do appreciate a royal who wants to manage her life and her delivery in her own way, there is one thing we'll miss about not having the Duchess of Sussex deliver in the Lindo Wing, which is that we'll be a little less tuned in when she's in labor. When Kate Middleton or Princess Diana went into labor, we knew because St. Mary's hospital closed off the wing and the press began to gather outside. However, this time, we're sort of in the dark. Though it's widely believed that Meghan is due, uh, pretty much right now, Prince Harry's new travel schedule might mean her due date isn't exactly what we thought it was.

Though most partners wouldn't dream of traveling anywhere in the days leading up to or after their wife or girlfriend's due date, it seems Harry has new plans to go to Amsterdam on May 8 and May 9, Harper's Bazaar reported. Royal correspondent Emily Nash clarified on Twitter that Harry had the engagement scheduled for a long time — presumably years — and it involves being there for the start of the Invictus Games, which he founded. Be that as it may, the plans were likely reinstated today given that they have some sort of clarity regarding whether or not Meghan will be having her baby.

There are a few theories on what's happening here, and unfortunately they all are pretty sound. First, Meghan could have already had her baby, and given that the 8th of the month is at least a week away, Harry felt confident she'd be far enough along in her recovery that he could travel. Second, she could be in labor right now, according to Cosmopolitan, ensuring she'll give birth in the next day or two, and so Harry will be free to go. Third, Markle's due date maybe isn't what we thought previously. She could be due much later, though that's the least likely of the three, considering that the Duchess herself has said she's due "at the end of April, or early May," according to The Telegraph.

Now, for those of us who just can't wait a moment longer to know when the newest royal will be with us, there are a few ways the news might come. First, Vanity Fair reported that Kensington Palace will likely announce when Meghan has gone into labor, but any other details surrounding the birth will likely come from the couple, presumably on their new Instagram account.

Though Kensington Palace typically announces the birth of a new royal outside the gates (as they do any big news pertaining to the family) there's reason to believe Harry and Meghan will be the first to share their baby news.

As People reported, the couple released a statement sharing their intentions post-delivery: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” they said. ”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Either way, we can rest assured that logging onto any social media platform in the coming days will undoubtedly inform us of the little one's arrival, so as for now, it's just a waiting game.