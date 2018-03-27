On some iterations of The Real Housewives franchises, the women's significant others are irrelevant at best (the New York 'Wives have done away with husbands altogether). But in other cities, like Beverly Hills, the husbands are faithful, supporting characters who are often somewhere off-screen busy with "work." So maybe you're wondering: what do the husbands of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills do for a living? Where do they go when their wives say they're just so very busy?

Unlike all of the other franchises, the Beverly Hills crew are all married. Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave star in the show with their husbands acting more like faithful sidekicks than starring players. Some husbands, like Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin, keep out of the spotlight for the most part. Others, like Dorit's husband PK Kemsley, take a more active role in the drama. The women talk a lot about their own careers and ambitions, like Dorit's new swimwear line or the many shows Kyle is producing, but the husbands are often more of a mystery. However, because this is Beverly Hills, we at least know they're successful.

So, in no particular order, here are the Real Husbands of Beverly Hills...

Mauricio Umansky Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mauricio may just be the MVP of all the Real Husbands, not just of Beverly Hills, but of all the franchises together. He's handsome, supportive, mild-mannered, and funny. As for his job, Mauricio is the CEO and founder of The Agency, his extremely successful real estate agency in California. So in case you were wondering why they're always wearing those The Agency baseball caps, this is why. His job also procured the women that gorgeous house in Mexico for the week in the previous season.

Harry Hamlin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry Hamlin is married to Lisa Rinna, and anyone who's ever watched TV or movies knows what he does for a living. You'll recognize him from Glee, Mad Men, Shameless, Law & Order, Veronica Mars, and this little movie from 1981 called Clash of the Titans.

Ken Todd Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovable Ken is known best for constantly carrying around he and wife Lisa's most-loved child, their dog Giggy. He can also become downright terrifying when it comes to defending his wife's honor. As far as what he does for a living, well, he and Lisa are extremely successful restaurateurs, having opened and managed dozens of restaurants — including the inimitable SUR.

PK Kemsley Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images PK (real name Paul) runs a talent agency whose most famous and important client is Boy George. He actually has a close relationship with the couple, which has earned him a recurring spot on the show.

Edwin Arroyave Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The husband of the franchise's newest star, Teddi Mellencamp, seems like a perfectly amiable person, which in and of itself is a huge accomplishment for this show. He runs a home securities business, and his greatest crime is occasionally wearing a tad too much hair product.